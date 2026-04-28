Senior Frontend Developer
Billogram AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-04-28
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Billogram AB i Stockholm
At Billogram, we believe it always pays off to treat people well. That's why we've built a payment platform that covers the full lifecycle, from the first payment to full resolution. We make money when our clients' customers pay on time, not from the friction when they don't. Whether it's recurring payments, consumer invoicing, or enterprise billing, the principle is the same: one platform, designed to keep payments working and relationships growing.
To strengthen our position as a leading European payment platform, we're looking for a Senior Frontend Developer to join our team in Stockholm.
About the Role
This is a senior individual contributor role for someone who wants to own their impact and shape outcomes. You'll join a small frontend enabling team that partners with teams across different product areas, offering hands-on frontend expertise to help them deliver high-quality products. Beyond that, you'll help shape how our frontend evolves and influence how we work for long-term success.
How we work is a big part of this role. Engineers here are trusted to take a problem, understand it deeply, and drive it forward. That means working closely with Product and Design, shaping solutions together and caring about what happens after things go live.
In practice, that means working across the full frontend lifecycle, from understanding problems, building solutions and shipping to following up and improving what's in production, while navigating and improving a large legacy frontend stack and making thoughtful decisions that move us forward without breaking what already works. Accessibility, quality, and maintainability are part of the job, not afterthoughts.
We believe AI can be a valuable part of modern frontend work, especially when it helps developers prototype faster, explore different approaches, and remove friction from day-to-day tasks. We're interested in thoughtful use over hype, and we value people who know how to combine new tools with sound judgment and care for the user experience.
This role comes with a lot of influence. You'll be expected to make good calls early, improve how we work and bring structure where it's needed.
Primary responsibilities
Build product experiences in TypeScript, React, and CSS
Take features from idea to production and follow up on how they perform
Improve frontend quality through sensible testing, accessibility work and maintainable code
Partner closely with product and design to improve the user experience, especially in important customer journeys
Help shape frontend direction, shared practices and technical priorities across teams
What we offer:
At Billogram we promise you an exciting journey as we break into new markets and grow at a rapid pace. That aside you will get lots of freedom and opportunity to develop together with great colleagues at our office, right in the center of Stockholm. We also offer flexible working hours, exciting challenges and a whole lot of laughs.
We're committed to your long-term development, offering clear career progression paths. You'll also enjoy a fantastic benefits package, including 30 (+2) days of holiday, an occupational pension, a generous wellness allowance, sick leave top-up, and parental leave compensation. At Billogram, our inclusive and diverse culture ensures that everyone can enjoy a fulfilling career and a great work-life balance.
At Billogram, we provide equal opportunities and strive for an inclusive and diverse environment. All applicants will be considered for employment without attention to gender, transgender identity or expression, ethnicity, religion or other beliefs, disability, sexual orientation, or age.
Welcome to the world of Billogram! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: alexander.lindell@billogram.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Billogram AB
(org.nr 556801-7155) Jobbnummer
9880840