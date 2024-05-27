Senior Frontend Developer
2024-05-27
We have a requirement for the position of Senior Frontend Developer with one of our client.
Location: Malmö/Lund
Requirements:
• 5+ years' experience of developing Frontends for web applications.
• Experience of TypeScript/React/Redux.
• Experience of developing Progressive Web Apps, mobile first.
• Experience of tools for CI/CD such as Git and Azure DevOps.
• Used to working in a development team using agile methodologies.
Technologies:
Typescript / Javascript
React,
CSS
HTML
Styled Components
Git
PWA
Vite
Other desired skills:
IndexedDB
Dexie
Figma
Service-workers
Apply by sending your CV with small motivation to: info@progalaxy.se
Selections and interviews are ongoing and a decision can be made before the last response date.
Phone: 0739488808
Job Types: Temporary, Contract
Contract length: 12 months
Application Deadline: 30-05-2024
