Senior Front-end Developer
2024-07-02
About the role:
We're looking for a front-end developer to join our team. You'll work collaboratively on combining our powerful platform with intuitive, scalable interfaces. The role requires expertise inJavaScript (ES6+), TypeScript, React.js, and HTML/CSS to develop and maintain engaging UIsfor our users. If you're a team player with a passion for building user-friendly web solutions, we encourage you to apply!
What you'll doYou'll work with both front-end and back-end developers to bring our solutions to market. Specifically, you'll:
Work with our designers and developers to create elegant and powerful features that scale.
Architecture and implementation of our streamlined user interfaces.
Participate in the creative process and use your technical expertise to ensure the feasibility of designs and requirements.
Who you are
You're a passionate developer with experience in web-based solutions. To be successful in this role, you're:
Comfortable collaborating with designers, developers, support and other departments in GpsGate
Passionate about UIs and putting the user first.
Agile and have a desire to work in a dynamic company.
Requirements: 4+ years of work experience in front-end development.
Experience working with JavaScript (ES6+), TypeScript, React.js, and HTML/CSS.
Fluency in both written and spoken English.
MSc inComputer Science or equivalent.
Bonus: Experience in React Native, Android or iOS native SDKs
Industry experience or education in a design-focused discipline
Experience inC#/.NET
Knowledge aboutAWS cloud offerings
Why GpsGate
We build our software so that our users get to know their fleets better. GpsGate helps companies worldwide in their day-to-day business - from managing deliveries to ensuring the safety of their staff, and much more. With us, you'll
Have the freedom to try out new things, find smarter ways to work with your team, and identify innovative solutions.
Work with a diverse group of colleagues from all over the world.
Join a space where your ideas matter.
Get to decide your career path. You drive your learning and pitch projects that you're passionate about.
Access to the latest and greatest tech and tools. We're always responsive to technologies that help us in our mission.
Benefits: Competitive salary.
30 days paid vacation.
Annual company conferences and local office outings.
Friskvårdsbidrag/ health & fitness allowance.
Private health insurance.
ITP (pension retirement savings).
If this feels like the right opportunity, please submit your CV and cover letter in English. We look forward to hearing from you!
