Senior FP&A Analyst
2025-12-23
Juni who? At Juni, we're busy building the future of banking. We want to help businesses do more with less and get access to the financial tools they need to operate, grow, and win globally. How & why we do it We give our people the same thing we're building for our customers: freedom. Freedom to be 100% yourself. Freedom to explore your potential and what's more - make the most of it. We truly believe we're making the world a better place for online businesses, and we want you to be a part of that mission.
Your role at a glance We're looking for a finance superstar to join our Finance team. If you're looking for a new adventure as an FP&A analyst, and to have an impact on a business with constant changes and great growth opportunities - then this is the role for you. We have many exciting and challenging projects for you to be involved in. This is a key role in Juni where you'll be front and center in forming our strategy, following up on business performance and making sure Juni succeeds. You'll work closely with our CXOs and department heads and you'll also be heavily involved in reporting to the board of directors and investors.
Your responsibilities
In this role, you'll:
Budgeting, financial modelling and forecasting.
Financial and operational analysis as well as reporting to management, board and investors.
Conduct in-depth commercial analyses to drive informed decision-making.
Undertake select ad-hoc projects to address evolving business needs.
Qualifications
What we need to see
A bachelor's degree in Finance, Economics or Business Administration.
Minimum 3-5 years experience in financial analysis.
Solid understanding of finance concepts (e.g., P&L, revenue recognition, KPIs) and how they connect to business performance as well as financial reporting
You are detail oriented, with excellent analytical and problem solving skills.
A problem solving, hands on and common sense approach, not afraid to talk to multiple stakeholders and challenge their responses.
Strong written and spoken English and Swedish skills.
Strong foundation in data management and analysis.
What we'd love to see
Experience working with C-suite.
A master's degree in a relevant field.
Experience working with large data sets.
Your people Our team is as ambitious as our amazing customers. We aim high and we move with speed to make our vision a reality. We care deeply about building a better future for our customers and each other. Here, you can work with people at the top of their game and who didn't get there by playing games. You can help us create a whole new category in financial services.
Your benefits
We're freedom-first. Transparent. Caring. Empowering. So our benefits are too.
We work hybrid. We'll see you in our office in Stockholm at least two days per week.
Swap 2D for 3D. Meet all Junis IRL at the company onsite each year.
Diversity is at our core. We're part Swedish. Part Canadian. Part French. Part Indian. Part Italian. Part British. Part Portuguese. You get the idea.
Great players can stay great players. Progress your career whether you choose to manage people or not.
RSU:s. We can't promise you'll make a fortune. But we'll give it our very best shot.
Vacation days. 30 days.
Private Health insurance. You know. Just in case.
Occupational pension. Because your future deserves just as much care as your present.
Beautiful offices in central Gothenburg and Stockholm, front row sea view!
