Elevate Digital Aviation Solutions (DAS) as a Senior Flight Operations Sales Instructor and play a key role in empowering sales teams to effectively position our flight planning, dispatch, and crew solutions. Experience in B2B enterprise sales, particularly leading complex sales, is preferred.
This role involves creating Flight Operation solution courses using competency-based rubrics and executing in a blended learning approach (webinars, eLearning, live training). The instructor will write learning scripts, create course presentations, aggregate sales toolkit assets, outline learning paths across solutions/competences, and produce microlearning modules. The role requires someone who can present beginner courses and facilitate learning exercises in group settings. Potential exists for emceeing events, preparing presenters, and assisting with on-site training setup. We need your expertise in developing engaging training content, including videos, content pages, and course assessments.
You'll play a vital role in collaborating with the portfolio team to ensure seamless training announcements and course releases aligned with solution roadmaps. Managing a global training calendar is also a key responsibility. A background in demonstrating learning engagement through achievable outcomes is highly desired. This position involves up to 20% global travel, with flexibility for hybrid work, but requires on-site presence for training as needed.
Position Responsibilities:
Develop, Present, & Structure Learning Content: Teach Flight Operations' complex sales process and solutions to go-to-market stakeholders. Package course content alongside sales toolkits. Create webinar presentations, Articulate 360 eLearning, Seismic course assignments, applied learning exercises, sales call scripts, frequently asked question guides, etc. Track attendance and assessments for reporting
Collaborate with Key Partners: Remain a point of contact for incoming training requests, questions, and walkthroughs for new talent. Support training setup coordination and facilitation globally. Emcee or coach subject-matter-experts on course rubrics, organized content hierarchies, presentation visuals, workshop activities, etc.
Measure Learning Effectiveness: Generate user engagement and course assessments reports to measure expected outcomes. Use data to enhance course content
This position is hybrid which allows some telecommuting. This means that the selected candidate will be required to perform some work onsite. This is at the hiring team's discretion and could potentially change in the future. This Employer will not sponsor applicants for employment visa status.
Basic Qualifications (Required Experience):
Bachelor's or equivalent or higher degree in Education, Sales, Flight Operations, Coaching, Communications, Instructional Design, Business, or a similar field
5+ years of professional experience
Existing rights to work in Sweden
Preferred Qualifications (Desired Skills/Experience):
10+ years of proven experience in leading training including presenting, teaching, coaching, etc.
10+ years of proven experience in content writing for comprehensive training programs
Strong ability to plan and manage numerous processes, people, and projects simultaneously
Experience working with and creating dashboards
Ability to travel up to 20% globally
Please apply by sending your CV in English.
Join us if you want to:
Have the opportunity to work with the most well-known companies in the aviation world
Learn new things every day
Work together with highly motivated and skilled team mates
Work with new technologies and cloud deployments
Have Private Medical Insurance (Skandia)
Enjoy additional days off for Christmas break (December 24th-January 1st)
Participate in employee recognition program (Boeing PridePoints)
Pension Plan (Defined Contribution Plan)
Education/experience typically acquired through advanced education (e.g. Bachelor) and typically 10 or more years' related work experience or an equivalent combination of education and experience (e.g. Master+8 years' related work experience, 14 years' related work experience, etc.). Så ansöker du
