Data Backend Engineer (Data Services)
Embark Studios AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-06-02
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Embark Studios AB i Stockholm
As a Data Backend Engineer in the data tech team at Embark you will be a gamemaker focused on building the Python/Go services and data applications that turn raw telemetry into insights, tools, and experiences that shape our games. You will help develop the backends that power how our game designers and developers explore, understand, and act on the data their games produce.
The data team at Embark is small and focused on making sure that game design and development have a data model and reporting system that provide the necessary data and analysis to serve every aspect of the business. At Embark, we believe in creating smaller teams of well-aligned experts that can be trusted to keep things running smoothly while exploring innovative solutions.
Some of the technologies we currently use are Python, Go, GCP, BigQuery, Typescript, Bazel, Terraform and Kubernetes. As a data backend engineer, your focus is to build services that not only work well, but are also easy to maintain, extend and deploy.
Example of responsibilities
Design, build and maintain the services that expose game telemetry through APIs and UIs, let teams explore and configure the events their games emit, and serve low-latency data back into game-facing applications.
Work on our data agent and other LLM-powered tooling that helps game makers ask questions of their data in new ways.
Add new summaries and refined logic to our event pipeline
Continuously improve our engineering practices and automate existing workflows to make sure our services are easy to deploy, scale and maintain.
Collaborate closely with other teams to build solutions that the players (and fellow game makers) love.
We would love if you have
A passion for interactive experiences, games and new technologies
Strong experience building production backends and a good sense for what makes them maintainable over time
A solid understanding of distributed systems and experience building them on a cloud infrastructure
Experience working with data at scale — pipelines, warehouses (we use BigQuery), and the trade-offs between batch and streaming
A solid understanding of Site Reliability Engineering practices and what it takes to keep services running smoothly around the clock
A good grasp of performance, optimization and observability
Experience with some of the other technologies we use such as Python,Go, GCP and BigQuery
The ability to be a great team player with good communication skills
Professional English communication skills
At Embark we offer competitive salaries, passionate colleagues to share knowledge with and much more, but most of all we invite you to take part of a journey into the unknown, to build creative, surprising and beautiful experiences together.
Be yourself at Embark and make games while doing so. Please apply with confidence. We can't wait to hear from you (in English)! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-11-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7839748-2032411". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Embark Studios AB
(org.nr 559172-3019), https://careers.embark-studios.com
Kungsträdgårdsgatan 16 (visa karta
)
111 47 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Embark Studios Jobbnummer
9943583