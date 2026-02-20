Senior Finance Process Owner (Commercial Finance)
2026-02-20
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
A global organization is rolling out Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance & Procurement to harmonize end-to-end commercial finance processes, establish a unified accounting model, and align master data across markets. In this role, you will shape the future-state finance blueprint by defining global standards, enabling strong governance, and ensuring process designs are accounting-sound and control-ready.
You will operate in a complex transformation environment, working closely with finance leadership and stakeholders across multiple markets to drive standardization with minimal exceptions.
Job DescriptionDefine and govern the global standard for commercial finance processes and the future-state process blueprint
Lead the redesign of the Chart of Accounts and financial dimensions in line with a unified commercial accounting model
Establish harmonized posting logic for key transactions
Facilitate workshops and drive decisions with local CFOs and central stakeholders
Define functional requirements related to approvals, controls, and reporting needs
Support testing by defining scenarios and acceptance criteria, and validating solution build outcomes
Maintain global process documentation and ensure it is accessible and usable across the organization
RequirementsSenior finance background (e.g., accounting, controller, or finance lead)
Strong knowledge of Chart of Accounts, posting logic, period close, reconciliations, and reporting
Proven experience in process design and global harmonization/standardization
Experience embedding internal controls into end-to-end finance processes
Experience from large, multinational organizations
Ability to lead senior stakeholders, facilitate workshops, and drive decisions
Strong documentation discipline (e.g., process maps, narratives, governance assets)
Fluent Swedish and fluent English
Nice to haveExperience with Dynamics 365 Finance
Understanding of transition-phase Dynamics touchpoints
Application
