Senior Finance Business Partner - People
Gears Of Leo AB / Bankjobb / Stockholm Visa alla bankjobb i Stockholm
2026-03-24
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Gears Of Leo AB i Stockholm
, Västerås
, Växjö
eller i hela Sverige
ABOUT THE ROLE
Do you want to shape how we invest in our people - while driving strategic financial insights across a global iGaming leader?
We are seeking a highly skilled Senior Finance Business Partner, educated in the financial aspects of HR, to join our dynamic and expanding team, focusing specifically on optimizing our human capital investments. In this role, you will be a key player in our continued expansion phase, ensuring robust financial management of our most valuable asset - our people.
You will drive value by providing high-quality financial insights related to our personnel and contractor costs. You will act as a dedicated business partner, collaborating closely with our HR department to ensure robust financial planning and performance management.
Your expertise will be vital in supporting sustainable growth and operational excellence within the fast-paced iGaming industry.
Reporting to the Head of FP&A and Business Control, you will be based in Stockholm, Sweden, working closely with colleagues and stakeholders across our global offices.
YOU WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR:
Performing detailed analysis of the financial impact of recruitment plans, organizational structure changes and workforce planning (FTEs vs. Contractors, Geo-locations, etc).
Partnering with the organization to deepen our financial understanding related to our resources and how it contributes to business performance. You will challenge assumptions, support decision-making and at the same time ensure that our investments align with our values and create long-term impact.
Providing and presenting financial insights and value-adding analysis to enhance overall business profitability and efficiency, with a strong focus on human capital expenditure.
Collaborating proactively with HR stakeholders to stay on top of expected headcount movements, recruitment plans, and other personnel-related initiatives.
Ownership of the budgeting, forecasting, and financial follow-up processes specifically for personnel and contractor costs across various departments and business areas.
Contributing to the development and improvement of budget and forecast processes, focusing on efficiency, scalability, and automation, particularly within the people finance domain.
OUR SUCCESSFUL CANDIDATE WILL HAVE THE FOLLOWING:
5+ years of experience working as a Finance Business Partner or Business Controller with a proven track record of Personnel & Contractor costs financial reporting.
Proven experience in creating, analysing and monitoring People related KPIs
Demonstrated experience working closely with Human Resources departments on headcount planning, compensation analysis, and cost management.
Proven experience in process improvement and business partnering, particularly in an environment with high collaboration with non-finance functions.
Excellent communication skills with the ability to challenge and inspire stakeholders (including HR and other Functional leaders) in a clear way.
Flexible and agile, with a strategic mindset and problem-solving approach, comfortable thriving in a fast-paced environment.
Proficiency in Excel and PowerPoint. Experience in using WorkDay Adaptive Planning and WFP tools (Hibob or other) is a merit.
WHO WE ARE
At the core of LeoVegas Group is Team Leo. Our culture is our foundation and is what enables us to innovate, build, and lead as we trailblaze our way through the igaming industry. We're a team of over 2000 innovators, initiators, and groundbreakers working in a fast-paced and agile environment across 19 offices worldwide.
BENEFITS
Hybrid work policy
4 weeks of Workation (T&C apply)
30 annual vacation days
Occupational Pension
5,000 SEK wellness contribution annually
Parental Leave Top-Up
Possibility to enrol in a private health care insurance for both you and your partner
1,500 SEK equipment allowance
Benify - benefits portal with many offers and discounts
JOIN US!
In our pride, we empower our teammates to find their roar and run with their wildest ideas. We don't wait for things to happen; we pounce and make it happen!
Would you be a good fit for the Leo Pride - give us a roar!
• *As our company working language is English, we'd like to see your CV in English, please** Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Gears of Leo AB
(org.nr 556939-6459)
Luntmakargatan 18 (visa karta
)
111 37 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Gears Of Leo AB Jobbnummer
9816435