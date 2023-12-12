Senior ESG Risk Advisor
Are you passionate about measuring and mitigating climate risks?
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
• Join
a growing department within Group Risk that is responsible for the
identification, measurement, assessment, and control of ESG risks in Swedbank.
The coming years will involve intense development of both methodologies and
data management.
• Primarily focus on quantifying physical risks to real estate and
other collateral in light of continued climate change, and integrating this
into frameworks for valuation and pricing. This work will be essential for risk
management, client advisory and for meeting the bank's sustainability targets
and regulatory expectations.
• Contribute to other activities within the
department - for example risk materiality assessments and CSRD reporting.
What is needed in this role:
• Solid experience from measuring and quantifying physical risks
• An analytical mind, project leadership skills and a co-operative mindset
• Programming and data management skills
• Familiarity with international sustainability regulations and reporting frameworks
• University degree in Engineering, Natural Sciences or similar
What we offer when you join us:
• An open, simple and caring culture
• Opportunity to create the best experience for our customers
• An international, sustainable and inclusive work environment
• Development opportunities and advancement in your career
• Flexible working options
• Access to Group performance program, company pension plan, optional health insurance, and other benefits (https://www.swedbank.com/work-with-us/compensation-and-benefits.html)
Join our team and...
be part of an exciting journey to develop Swedbank's ESG risk management". Lars Frisell, Head of Group Risk Sustainability
We look forward to receiving your application by 08.01.2024.
Location: Swedbank HQ in Sundbyberg
Recruiting manager: Lars Frisell, lars.frisell@swedbank.se
We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.
that the recruitment process may be delayed due to Christmas holidays.
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
