Senior ESG Risk Advisor

Swedbank AB / Bankjobb / Stockholm
2023-12-12


Visa alla bankjobb i Stockholm, Solna, Lidingö, Sundbyberg, Danderyd eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Swedbank AB i Stockholm, Sundbyberg, Upplands Väsby, Sigtuna, Knivsta eller i hela Sverige

Are you passionate about measuring and mitigating climate risks?

In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:

• Join
a growing department within Group Risk that is responsible for the
identification, measurement, assessment, and control of ESG risks in Swedbank.
The coming years will involve intense development of both methodologies and
data management.

• Primarily focus on quantifying physical risks to real estate and
other collateral in light of continued climate change, and integrating this
into frameworks for valuation and pricing. This work will be essential for risk
management, client advisory and for meeting the bank's sustainability targets
and regulatory expectations.

• Contribute to other activities within the
department - for example risk materiality assessments and CSRD reporting.

What is needed in this role:

• Solid experience from measuring and quantifying physical risks

• An analytical mind, project leadership skills and a co-operative mindset

• Programming and data management skills

• Familiarity with international sustainability regulations and reporting frameworks

• University degree in Engineering, Natural Sciences or similar

What we offer when you join us:
• An open, simple and caring culture
• Opportunity to create the best experience for our customers
• An international, sustainable and inclusive work environment
• Development opportunities and advancement in your career
• Flexible working options
• Access to Group performance program, company pension plan, optional health insurance, and other benefits (https://www.swedbank.com/work-with-us/compensation-and-benefits.html)

Join our team and...
be part of an exciting journey to develop Swedbank's ESG risk management". Lars Frisell, Head of Group Risk Sustainability

We look forward to receiving your application by 08.01.2024.
Location: Swedbank HQ in Sundbyberg

Contacts

Recruiting manager: Lars Frisell, lars.frisell@swedbank.se

SACO: Henrik
Joelsson

Finansförbundet: Åke
Skoglund +46 8 58 59 02 88

We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.

We want to inform you
that the recruitment process may be delayed due to Christmas holidays.

We have made our choice regarding
recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or
sellers of other recruitment services.

Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.

LI-Hybrid

Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-08
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Swedbank AB (org.nr 502017-7753)

Arbetsplats
Swedbank Group

Övrig information om företaget/organisationen
Offentliga upphandlingar där Swedbank AB varit leverantör

Jobbnummer
8322883

Prenumerera på jobb från Swedbank AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Swedbank AB: