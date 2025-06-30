Senior Engineer Reactor Systems to Catator
2025-06-30
We are looking for a talented senior Engineer Reactor Systems who is passionate about developing not only yourself but also our novel and highly innovative catalysed reactors and systems for the green hydrogen economy of the future. You will be part of a team of experienced and Engineers and will often find yourself working close to our customers in various Contract Development projects. Although your main tasks will be centred around the design and dimensioning of processes and catalytic reactors, as a project member you will participate or closely follow all steps from kick-off meeting to the delivery and commissioning of prototypes and full-sized reactors.
NC ResponsibilitiesSenior Engineer Reactor Systems, you will be responsible for the following tasks:
Participate as a team member and occasionally as the project leader in different Contract Development projects.
Perform reactor sizing, mass and energy calculations using CFD and other modelling tools.
Construct P&IDs and PFD for the systems.
Provide expertise and input into Hazop studies.
Support our lab team with design, dimensioning, commissioning, and testing of various rigs and prototypes.
Participate in Factory Acceptance Tests and commissioning of equipment and systems at customer site.
Requirements
To be qualified for this position, you should have:
A master's degree in engineering, for instance Chemical Engineering or equivalent.
Preferably at least 5 years of experience in a comparable role.
Proficiency in heat transfer, thermal calculations, and process design preferably related to catalysis, catalytic process design, and hydrogen energy applications.
Proven expertise in various modelling tools such as MatLab, Comsol Multiphysics, Ansys and AspenTech.
Strong communication skills, conveying ideas clearly and persuasively to both internal and external stakeholders.
Who are you?
As a person you demonstrate the following personal traits:
Curious and innovative. Being able to understand customer needs and how various technical concepts best fulfil them. A strong desire to learn and develop to strengthen own skills and Catator's capabilities.
Collaborative and communicative. Being able to manage different stakeholders in the project, communicate deviations and ideas.
Proactive and Flexible. Being able to act proactively and independently without waiting for instructions or guidance. See bottlenecks and offer help if and wherever it is needed.
Thorough and attentive to detail. Being able to ensure accuracy and quality in all aspects of the work.
The Company
Catator delivers cutting-edge catalyst solutions to the hydrogen industry. The world is rapidly transitioning to renewable energy sources like wind and solar. However, to store energy when the sun is not shining or the wind is not blowing, large amounts of hydrogen are needed: according to the International Energy Agency about 650 megatons of hydrogen per year by 2050. That's a lot of hydrogen!
To accelerate this green transition, Catator offers its patented and world-leading catalyst solutions to the hydrogen industry. Catator's solutions are used by manufacturers of electrolysers, reformers, fuel cell systems and hydrogen producers. We work exclusively with OEM customers, several of which are leading multinational companies.
Catator was founded in 1990 by a group of researchers at Lund University. Over the years we have developed deep IP and know-how in catalysis and catalytic process design. Our headquarters are located in Lund. Our premises are well adapted to our business and include in-house production of catalysts and advanced research and test facilities.
How do you apply? This recruitment process is managed by PS Partner. You can apply by following the link and sending in the required forms. For questions regarding the process, please contact Louise Harrysson at +4672 311 98 39 or louise.harrysson@pspartner.se
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-10
PS Partner Kontakt
