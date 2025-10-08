Senior Engineer Material Development
2025-10-08
Job Scope
High level purpose of function.
The Senior Engineer of Material Development will lead the evaluation, analysis, and optimization of Li battery cells and related materials. This role involves providing technical leadership, guiding junior engineers, and ensuring the successful execution of evaluation activities that support both R&D and commercial cell development. The position requires a deep understanding of material behavior, electrochemical performance, and cell integration to drive continuous improvement in product performance and reliability.
Key Responsibilities
Overall areas of responsibilities and activities
Key responsibilities include (but are not limited to)
• Lead and oversee material and cell-level evaluation activities, including electrochemical performance testing, material characterization, and failure analysis.
• Develop and refine evaluation methodologies, standard test protocols, and data analysis frameworks to ensure consistency and technical rigor.
• Interpret complex analytical and electrochemical data to identify key performance drivers and recommend technical improvements.
• Provide technical guidance and mentorship to junior engineers and assist in the prioritization and execution of project tasks.
• Collaborate closely with cross-functional teams-cell design, process engineering, and quality assurance-to align evaluation results with design and manufacturing objectives.
• Manage multiple evaluation tasks or projects, ensuring timely delivery of high-quality results and documentation.
• Contribute to long-term strategy and roadmap development by identifying material or process-related risks and opportunities for improvement.
• Communicate findings effectively to management and R&D stakeholders through reports, reviews, and technical presentations.
• Stay updated on advancements in Li battery technology, materials science, and analytical techniques, and apply relevant insights to ongoing projects.
Accountability/Authorization
• Budget responsibility: No
• Direct reports: No
• Authorized to decide on investments according to role and policy.
Requirements
Educational background and previous experience required for the role
Qualifications and Experience
• BSc or higher degrees in Chemical/Material/Electrical Engineering, and Chemistry.
• Extensive experience in Li battery evaluation, materials analysis, or related R&D areas.
• Preferably 5+ years industrial experience.
• Proven expertise in electrochemical analysis, material characterization, and data-driven problem solving.
• Strong leadership, mentoring, and communication skills with the ability to coordinate multi-functional teams.
• Capable of translating analytical findings into actionable engineering insights and project recommendations.
• High level of self-direction, accountability, and technical judgment in complex problem-solving scenarios.
Specific skills
• Advanced analytical capability in using EIS, GITT, GCPL, and high-precision cycling methods.
• Experience with material analysis tools (SEM/EDS, XPS, ICP, TGA/DSC).
• Ability to design experiments and establish evaluation protocols.
• Strong statistical and data interpretation skills for performance trend analysis.
• Skilled in using data visualization and statistical analysis software.
Personal success factors
• Strong ownership of tasks and ability to work independently.
• Proactive approach to identifying and solving technical issues.
• Clear and persuasive communication across functions.
• Commitment to mentoring and sharing technical knowledge.
• Balanced focus on both immediate problem-solving and process improvement.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Lyten Labs AB
(org.nr 559540-1885) Jobbnummer
9547816