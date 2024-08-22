Senior Engineer in Computer Software
2024-08-22
Your role
Your role
As a Computer Software Configuration Items (CSCI) Manager for flight control system,, you will play a vital role in ensuring the quality and integrity of our software products. You will be responsible for overseeing the adherence to the Software Development Plan (SDP) and ensuring it aligns with the Plan for Software Aspects of Certification (PSAC). Acting proactively, you will ensure that the SDP is well-known and utilized by all project members, fostering an environment of continuous improvement in our software development process.
You will manage software configuration throughout the entire lifecycle of the CSCI, ensuring that all tools used for software development and verification are appropriately classified, configuration-controlled, and qualified as required. Your expertise will guarantee that the CSCI maintains a robust software architecture, is accurately built and integrated, and that safe methods for software loading, configuration approvals, and deliveries are implemented. Additionally, you will ensure efficient resource distribution within the CSCI, adhering to allocated resource limits, and maintaining the software throughout its entire lifecycle.
This role requires authorization and can be one of the following depending on previous experience and decision.
* authorized CSCI Manager
* authorized deputy CSCI Manager
* unauthorized CSCI Manager
* unauthorized deputy CSCI Manager
The role act within Flight Control Electronic Assembly (FCEA) or as a part of Avionics Core Computer System (ACCS). In order to get off to the best possible start, we adapt your introduction to your previous experiences and you get a supervisor who will help you in your new role. As a CSCI manager you are part of a development team and cooperate within the team in the overall managing organisation.
Your profile
The CSCI Manager shall be pragmatic, solution driven, cooperative and have good communications skills. We believe that you
* are Senior Engineer er with specialization Airborne or Ground Based Computer Systems. If not already in this role it is in your drive to develop to be in the near future. Minimum 5-8 years of experience in the close or similar context is needed.
* are interested in acting as a role model in technical leadership as a senior leader
* have knowledge or interest in learning the hardware and the overall software design principles, software development environment, configuration management, the SDP and associated instructions
* have knowledge and understanding, or interest in learning of the functions within the CSCI, in which computer software components and computer software units they are implemented, how they interact internally as well as externally towards other CSCIs, bus traffic and functions in external equipment
* have good knowledge and understanding of applicable standard
* are experience of being a CSCI manager and in software development
* are experienced in programming in C++, preferably with experience with Git and Google Mock. And/or are experienced in ADA
* can complement the existing team with your professional profile and personal characteristics
* have good oral and written communication skills in Swedish and English.
What you will be a part of
The department Aeronautical Engineering is for example responsible for development in flight mechanics, performance, aerodynamics and flight control system. Technical areas are for example flight control computer, sensors, flight control laws, control technology system safety, verification and validation, programming and testing. We develop models for flight mechanics and aerodynamics, calculate performance and integrate software and hardware for Gripen C/D, E/F, Saab civil aircrafts 340/2000 and future aircraft systems. We have assignments from early design and test to delivered product to customer.
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 22,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world. Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here Ersättning
