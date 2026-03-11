Senior Embryologist
Västerås IVF AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Västerås Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Västerås
2026-03-11
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Västerås IVF AB i Västerås
Now, there is a great opportunity for a , full-time position at our clinic in Västerås. Are you our new colleague and embryologist at Västerås IVF.
A great opportunity
This is an exciting and rare opportunity. We are a rapidly expanding clinic, which gives you a unique position for personal development. And you will work closely with highly skilled embryologist.
Your role
We are looking for a dedicated embryologist with a strong commitment to quality and safety.You are a highly motivated embryologist, with a passion for improving the success rates for our couples. The post is ideally suited for you with at least 3 years of hands on clinical experience. You need to be up-to-date with the latest advances in clinical embryology, and aim for the highest level of quality in every task you undertake.
You should ideally be in Europe and/or have European citizenship. You must have excellent interpersonal skills, be a team player and be able to work independently.
Key Responsibilities:
• Perform all clinical embryology and andrology duties following appropriate training and competency assessment.
• Participate in laboratory maintenance tasks and assist in validation within the laboratory.
• Assist in the management and maintenance of laboratory equipment.
• Oversee the procurement of laboratory products and services.
• Adhere to all standard operation procedures.
• Inform patients of treatment options, and treatment outcomes and discuss the implications.
• Meet laboratory key Performance Indexes for all critical laboratory tasks.
• Assist in the implementation of decisions regarding the embryology area.
Qualifications and experiences
• Life sciences degree
• PhD or Masters in reproductive science is preferred.
• At least 5 years of hands-on clinical embryology experience. Fully trained in ICSI (required).
• A willingness to learn Swedish -relevant language skills are considered positive (e.g. understanding Scandinavian language).
Salary: based on experience.
Preferably full time.
To learn more about our company and culture, visit here : www.vasterasivf.se
Interested applicants should submit a CV, cover letter and lab performance indicators. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-06
E-post: lana@vasterasivf.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "embryologist". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Västerås IVF AB
(org.nr 559308-0970)
Norra Källgatan 16-18 (visa karta
)
722 11 VÄSTERÅS Kontakt
Lana Thorslund lana@vasterasivf.se Jobbnummer
9789393