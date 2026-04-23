Senior Embedded Software Engineer
Assa Abloy AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-04-23
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Assa Abloy AB i Stockholm
, Järfälla
, Enköping
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, Norrköping
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Are you passionate about building reliable, high-performance software that runs close to hardware and powers real-world products? ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions is looking for a hands-on Senior Embedded Software Engineer to join our team in Stockholm and help shape the next generation of electronic access control systems.
In this role, you will work on embedded firmware that drives smart locks, readers, and connected access solutions used globally. You will be part of a cross-functional agile team developing software for microcontroller (MCU)-based devices, where performance, robustness, security, and energy efficiency are critical.
You will operate in an environment where embedded systems meet real-world constraints battery-powered devices, wireless communication, and hardware interaction giving you the opportunity to influence how our products behave in the field.
You'll join a collaborative and technically strong team, working closely with firmware engineers, hardware developers, and test engineers across locations, contributing to both shared platforms and product-specific solutions. In this role, you'll thrive in a culture that values engineering excellence, ownership, and continuous learning, empowering you to build a career you can be proud of.
What you will do as our Senior Embedded Software Engineer
As a Senior Embedded Software Engineer, you will design, develop, and maintain firmware for embedded systems used in access control products. You will work close to hardware, contributing to both platform-level capabilities and product-specific features, while ensuring high reliability and efficiency in constrained environments.
For example you would:
Design, develop, and optimize embedded firmware for MCU-based devices using C, working across both shared platform components and product-specific features.
Work with MCU platforms such as Nordic (nRF52) and STM32, ensuring stable, high-performance behavior across different operating scenarios.
Develop and maintain firmware in real-time operating systems (e.g. FreeRTOS), handling concurrency, timing constraints, and system reliability.
Implement and integrate wireless and wired communication features, including BLE, RFID, and low-level protocols such as SPI, I2C, and UART.
Debug and troubleshoot complex issues close to hardware, including signal-level analysis, communication tracing, and system-level diagnostics.
Contribute to system design and collaborate with hardware, test, and global teams, with a focus on performance, robustness, energy efficiency, and support for integration and production activities.
The skills and experience you need
We are looking for someone who has:
Solid experience in embedded firmware development, with a strong focus on C programming.
Hands-on experience working with microcontrollers (e.g. Nordic, STM32, or similar platforms).
Experience working with RTOS and understanding of real-time system behavior.
Strong debugging skills, including working close to hardware (e.g. analyzing signals, tracing communication, or diagnosing low-level issues).
Experience with communication protocols such as SPI, I2C, or UART, combined with familiarity with wireless technologies like BLE and RFID, and a strong mindset for developing energy-efficient solutions, particularly for battery-powered devices.
Fluency in English (both spoken and written).
The ideal candidate also brings experience in areas such as secure communication or embedded security concepts. We value practical experience and problem-solving ability highly, and welcome candidates from different technical backgrounds who have developed strong embedded systems expertise.
What we offer
We're passionate about providing amazing opportunities and benefits, so you can continue and progress a lifelong career with us - here's what we have to offer:
Learning and career development opportunities, whether it's online learning, management training or enhancing your skills.
A competitive salary
Hybrid model of working
Stable employment in a friendly international atmosphere
We review applications regularly, so don't wait.
We are building diverse and inclusive teams and encourage applications from all who can envision themselves working with us.
To ensure that your personal information is secure, we do not review any applications sent via email or post. If you have any questions about the role or the process, please send an email to Khalil Kabakibi, Talent Acquisition Business Partner, at Khalil.kabakibi@assaabloy.com
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Let's together create a safer and more open world!
To find out more about us, visit www.assaabloy.com.
We are the ASSA ABLOY Group
Our people have made us the global leader in access solutions. In return, we open doors for them wherever they go. With nearly 63,000 colleagues in more than 70 different countries, we help billions of people experience a more open world. Our innovations make all sorts of spaces - physical and virtual - safer, more secure, and easier to access.
As an employer, we value results - not titles, or backgrounds. We empower our people to build their career around their aspirations and our ambitions - supporting them with regular feedback, training, and development opportunities. Our colleagues think broadly about where they can make the most impact, and we encourage them to grow their role locally, regionally, or even internationally.
As we welcome new people on board, it's important to us to have diverse, inclusive teams, and we value different perspectives and experiences. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Assa Abloy AB
(org.nr 556059-3575)
117 43 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Assa Abloy Global Solutions AB Jobbnummer
9871419