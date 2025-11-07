Senior Embedded Software Developer
Quattro Bemanning & Rekrytering AB / Datajobb / Jönköping Visa alla datajobb i Jönköping
2025-11-07
, Aneby
, Habo
, Mullsjö
, Vaggeryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Quattro Bemanning & Rekrytering AB i Jönköping
, Nässjö
, Ulricehamn
, Eksjö
, Tranås
eller i hela Sverige
Background
We are looking for an experienced Senior Embedded Software Developer to join an exciting development project. This is a full-time consulting assignment where you will contribute to the creation of a new motor control platform for handheld battery products such as chainsaws, pruners, and hedge trimmers.
You will be part of a highly skilled embedded software team and collaborate closely with cross-functional experts within electronics, mechanics, and systems engineering.
About the role
As a Senior Embedded Software Developer, you will play a key role in developing software for Husqvarna's next-generation battery-powered products. The focus is on motor control, safety-critical software, and performance optimization. You will belong to a team of 10 embedded specialists, including 7 software developers, working together with other disciplines in a collaborative and innovative environment.
Key responsibilities
Implement and optimize embedded software features for motor control systems.
Handle bus communication and ensure efficient data transfer within the system.
Work with memory optimization and performance improvements in resource-constrained environments.
Contribute to safe software development, ensuring reliability and compliance with internal standards.
Collaborate cross-functionally with electronics, mechanics, and product development teams.
Required skills and qualifications
University degree in Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, or equivalent field.
Extensive experience in embedded software development, especially in C programming.
Strong understanding of embedded systems architecture and debugging techniques.
Experience working in cross-functional development teams.
Fluent in Swedish and English, both written and spoken.
Meriting skills
Experience with BLDC motor control development.
Knowledge of safe software development principles and certification standards.
Familiarity with real-time systems and microcontroller-based architectures.
Personal qualities
We are looking for someone who is open, communicative, and collaborative, with a genuine interest in technology and problem-solving. You are structured, care about quality, and enjoy working as part of a team that values both technical excellence and a supportive environment.
Assignment details
Location: Huskvarna, Sweden Workload: 100% (on-site) Start date: November 17, 2025 End date: October 30, 2026 Languages: Swedish & English
Additional information
We apply continuous selection, which means that the assignment may be filled before the final application date. If this role sounds interesting, we recommend that you apply as soon as possible.
Observera att vi inte tar emot ansökningar via e-post på grund av GDPR. För att din ansökan ska kunna behandlas ber vi dig därför att skicka in den via vår karriärsida Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Quattro Bemanning & Rekrytering AB
(org.nr 556719-9962), https://qbemanning.se/ Arbetsplats
Q AB Kontakt
Åsa Gustafsson asa.gustafsson@qbemanning.se 0708233900 Jobbnummer
9594973