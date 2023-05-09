Senior Embedded Software Developer
2023-05-09
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.Are you ready to elevate your career and become a part of a team that's transforming the way TRATON delivers exceptional software solutions to our customers? We're on the lookout for a Senior Embedded Software Developer who has experience in embedded software development within Scania or TRATON to join our dynamic team.
In your role as a Senior Embedded Software Developer, you'll be an essential contributor to our mission of establishing a world-class developer experience. You'll be tasked with designing and implementing enabling tools and frameworks for a connected development loop, aimed at enabling our engineers to validate and deploy their ideas within 24 hours of conception. Seize this opportunity to work with cutting-edge technology and make a significant impact on the industry.
Beyond embedded software development, you'll have the chance to contribute to our developer platform and developer portal initiatives. These elements are integral to any modern tech organization, and you'll collaborate with a skilled team to develop and sustain these vital components.
We're dedicated to fostering an inclusive and diverse workplace, and we actively encourage women and other underrepresented groups to apply for this position. As a Senior Embedded Software Developer, you'll be working alongside a diverse and talented group of developers, designers, and engineers who are committed to devising innovative solutions that redefine the way we deliver and learn from software solutions.
Key responsibilities
• Design and implement embedded software for our cutting-edge products
• Collaborate with multidisciplinary teams to create enabling tools and frameworks for a connected development loop
• Engage closely with TRATON engineers to evaluate and enhance our enabling products
• Develop and sustain our platform engineering efforts and developer portal initiatives
• Uphold code quality and maintainability by employing automated testing and conducting code reviews
• Guide and support junior developers in adopting best practices for embedded software development
Qualifications
• 4+ years of experience in embedded software development within Scania or TRATON
• Proficiency in C/C++ programming language
• Experience in developing software for automotive or industrial applications
• Strong understanding of software development processes, tools, and methodologies
• Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills
• Strong communication and collaboration skills
If you're passionate about technology and want to work on projects that change the industry, we want to hear from you. We're committed to creating an inclusive and diverse workplace, and we welcome applicants of all genders, races, and backgrounds. Apply today and take the next step in your career!
A background check might be conducted for this position.
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com. Ersättning
