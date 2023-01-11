Senior Embedded Software Developer - Machine controls
Connected, electric, highly automated, and autonomous machines are making their way into our lives, and it is happening fast! Do you want to start the journey of applying your passion for people and technologies to deal with challenges in a rapidly evolving area? If yes, apply and join us in the journey for building a better tomorrow!
Wheel Loader (WL) Controls, Productivity & ADAS has a purpose to deliver best in-class machine controls software for Volvo Construction Equipment wheel loaders across the globe, to be the pioneer in delivering electromobility, automation and apps and, above all, to have customer centricity is in the heart of everything we do.
What will you be doing?
With our wheel loaders we have an exciting next-gen solution in development, software is becoming core to many strands of our work. If your interest lies in developing software for our futuristic machines, there is a place for you here.
As part of our team, you will drive and participate in continuous improvement initiatives. Our teams work in a cross-functional agile setup, and we really support each other, so you will quickly feel part of the work environment. You will join a scrum team of enthusiastic and talented individuals, and collaborate with other teams daily, making sure we continue to deliver great products.
You will be involved in activities such as application development for our machine control software, working very close to the real wheel loader where you will have the possibility to go out to our great test track next to the office and test the software you are developing in our machines. You will be part of a complete chain of software development - from requirements, design, coding to verification. You will be a part of a team where you drive your own activities and cooperate with others in and outside your team.
Who will you share your working days with?
Our organization is built by people and great teamwork. You will work in a team and in an environment where it is all about adding value.
You will be part of a diversified and dynamic team with a mix of different genders, personalities, and nationalities. Our team is based in Eskilstuna, however we work with extended Volvo CE teams in India, China, Germany, USA .
Who are you?
As an embedded software developer, you will have experience in writing readable and maintainable code using C/C++. You have previously worked with Matlab and Simulink. You care about quality deliveries.
Experience in Test-driven or behaviour driven development is meriting. You also collaborate with a small agile team of developers, designers, and product owners to find end-to-end solution to important problems.
It is an advantage if you have experience from working within Automotive industry or heavy equipment industry. Basic knowledge within Azure DevOps, GIT, Python, Real Time Operating Systems (RTOS) and CAN is preferred. You are an open and creative person with a can-do attitude. You are fluent in English, both written and spoken, and you either speak Swedish or are eager to learn a new language.
You will be a part of a team where you will feel appreciated, challenged and where we value a work-life balance. You share our curiosity for innovative technology. You enjoy working with software and get your energy from collaborating within, and outside of our department. You enjoy learning new skills and can also contribute to your colleague's growth.
Are we a perfect match?
We don't know you yet - our values are Trust, Passion, Change, Performance and Customer Success. If they light your fire, you might be the next colleague in our great team! If this is the opportunity you are looking for, please apply and let us continue the discussion.
Curious and would like to know more?
Don't hesitate to contact Anna Victorin, Head of WL Controls, Productivity & ADAS,
• 46 16 541 60 70
