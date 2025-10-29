Senior Embedded Software Application Engineer - Thermal Management
2025-10-29
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions for the future. If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
About us
You'll be part of the Cab Climate Software team within the Thermal Management technology stream, focusing on our new electrical architecture. Our team of around 12 engineers brings together diverse backgrounds and a shared passion for sustainable transport, working across all Volvo Group truck brands in a collaborative and innovative-driven environment.
What You Will Do
As an Embedded Software Application Engineer you will develop, test and maintain vehicle application software to secure Customer Success. This role involves close collaboration with system engineers and hardware teams to ensure seamless integration, optimizing performance, reliability, and functionality of the embedded applications within constrained environments.
At Thermal Management, you will contribute to the transformation of our company, the transport industry, and society at large.
Your main responsibilities will be to:
• Collaborate with stakeholders to find ways to improve quality assurance.
• Analyze system requirements and write test-cases.
• Troubleshoot and optimize systems in rigs and vehicles.
• Drive improvements in development processes and environments.
• Prototype innovations and proof of concepts.
Who Are You?
Do you dream big? We do too, and we are excited to grow together.
Essential requirements:
• M.Sc. in Electrical Engineering, Software Engineering, or equivalent.
• Experience in embedded software development (cab climate preferred).
• Hands on experience in testing strategies, especially in the context of behavior-driven development (BDD).
• Strong debugging and problem-solving skills.
• Proficiency in C++ and Python.
• Familiarity with CI tools (Jenkins, Bitbucket, Git, Artifactory).
• Knowledge of CAN/LIN protocols and tools (CANalyzer, CANoe).
Nice to have:
• A customer-focused and quality-driven mindset.
• Openness to share knowledge and learn from others.
• Ability to thrive in a changing environment and challenge the status quo.
What's in it for You?
We offer a solid package of compensation and benefits, plus you will enjoy:
• A global and diverse team of passionate professionals.
• A collaborative environment where innovation thrives.
• Opportunities to grow and learn in a rapidly evolving tech landscape.
• A culture built on Trust, Passion, High Performance, Change, and Customer Success.
• Flexible work arrangements and a strong focus on work-life balance.
• Access to modern facilities and services at our Gothenburg site.
Ready for the Next Move?
Are you excited to bring your skills and disruptive ideas to the table? We can't wait to hear from you. Apply today!
Contact:
Hiring Manager - Ubaldo Tiberi, ubaldo.tiberi@volvo.com
Talent Acquisition Partner - Smita Shree, smita.shree@volvo.com
Last application date: 14th of Nov,2025
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
We are committed to shaping the future landscape of efficient, safe, and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents across the group's leading brands and entities.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, you will be working with some of the sharpest and most creative brains in our field to be able to leave our society in better shape for the next generation. We are passionate about what we do, and we thrive on teamwork. We are almost 100,000 people united around the world by a culture of care, inclusiveness, and empowerment.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
