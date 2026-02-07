Senior Embedded C++ Developer
2026-02-07
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
You will join an HMI-focused embedded development team working with modern eBike display products. The team contributes across the full development lifecycle-from early hardware evaluation to development on mature platforms-and takes end-to-end responsibility from software architecture to component testing. You will collaborate closely with cross-functional peers across hardware, mechanics, and software to create innovative display solutions as part of a broader eBike system.
Job DescriptionDevelop embedded software in C++ for eBike display products (HMI-focused functionality).
Contribute to software architecture and implementation for embedded platforms.
Work with graphical frameworks to build user interface capabilities.
Develop efficient, resource-aware code for systems with limited memory and compute.
Integrate and debug subsystems and peripherals.
Participate in component testing and quality-focused delivery in an agile setup.
Collaborate cross-functionally across software, hardware, and test.
Use Python as part of the development workflow.
RequirementsMaster's or Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, or similar.
Strong experience in C++ development (preferably C++20).
Experience with graphical frameworks (preferably TouchGFX).
Experience working with RTOS-based systems (e.g., FreeRTOS).
Experience developing efficient embedded code for resource-constrained systems.
Experience integrating and debugging subsystems and peripherals.
Python experience.
Nice to haveAI-supported software development and/or validation.
Agile software development experience.
Experience with CAN-FD.
C programming skills.
Figma.
GitHub.
PyTest.
Jenkins.
Jira.
Application
