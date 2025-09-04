Senior Electronics Hardware Engineer
AdamanT Quanta AB / Elektronikjobb / Lund Visa alla elektronikjobb i Lund
2025-09-04
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AdamanT Quanta AB i Lund
AdamantQ is a deep-tech start-up dedicated to delivering state-of-the-art diamond-based quantum technology. We are looking for a skilled and experienced Senior Electronics Hardware Engineer with a growth mindset to lead our hardware innovation and development.
The role will involve working within a multi-disciplinary team, with a broad skills base and wide range of technical backgrounds, to tackle the challenges of industrialising quantum sensor components for real commercial impact.
The role
As a Senior Electronics Hardware Engineer at AdamantQ, your main responsibilities lie in leading the development and optimisation of both our component architectures, and our assembly and testing procedures. You are continuously looking for new approaches and solutions to ensure our systems function reliably in a variety of environments, while finding ways to decrease their size and power consumption without sacrificing their performance and robustness. Our guiding principle is to constantly improve the SWaPC characteristics (Size, Weight and Performance, and Cost) for all our components, while tailoring performance to our customer requirements. Our systems are primarily integrated electronic devices which rely on the meticulous electronic control of spin systems in artificial diamonds.
To succeed in this role, you have experience in leading an engineering team, promoting best practices, and coaching junior engineers with technical support to help them grow in their roles. You enjoy planning and managing engineering and component portfolio work.
You are used to being the principal reviewer and ideally also have experience with end-to-end Product Lifecycle Management. Since you will take the role as the company's technical anchor, you have a strong expertise in both management and execution of electronics development and production- and can guide the direction of our technical roadmap.
Responsibilities:
Designing & Prototyping: low-noise analog and digital circuits, antennas, PCB and casing assemblies.
Integration & Testing: Troubleshoot electronic component performance, conduct failure analyses, and propose design improvements.
Process & Quality Optimization: Investigate and implement QA and failure analyses strategies for optimizing scaling of device assembly.
Implement best-practice internal documentation of process and engineering development work, as well as preparing and presenting data and its evaluation to the team.
Collaborate and Coordinate: Manage a product portfolio and roadmap to meet performance and manufacturing objectives in coordination with external customers and partners.
Equipment & Technical Support: Manage our assembly and prototyping laboratory, lead sourcing and procurement for given projects. Support with other technical development projects as required.
Required profile
AdamantQ is seeking a self-starting, highly structured, and collaborative individual with the following profile:
BSc or higher degree in electronics engineering, or similar
• 10 years of experience with hardware engineering, product development, and manufacturing
Strong and demonstrated understanding of electrical signal modulation, synchronisation, and direct digital synthesis techniques,
Strong understanding of RF electrical characterisation techniques and equipment (e.g. frequency response analysis, phase and amplitude noise characterization)
Excellent working proficiency and communication skills in English. Proficiency in Swedish is advantageous.
Comfortable working hands-on in a laboratory environment, with demonstrated ability to plan, set objectives, and execute projects to meet deadlines,
A process-improvement and innovative mindset, with strong awareness of situational priorities, and the ability to thrive in a team environment
Experience in supervising and managing small teams, as well as lead from the front, to execute technical objectives, in coordination with business goals.
Other requirements:
Strong attention to technical details.
Excellent attendance, timekeeping, and punctuality.
Self-motivated and dependable with good communication skills.
Must have a professional attitude to work and to colleagues.
Ability to demonstrate flexibility in working hours when necessary to meet business demands.
Excel in a role with a high degree of independence and accountability.
Ability to drive initiative with limited oversight and be a technical anchor.
Details
Starting date: Q3 2025 or according to agreement
Language: Excellent working proficiency and communication skills in English is required. Proficiency in Swedish is advantageous.
What we offer
We are offering a full-time, permanent position based in Lund/Malmö, Sweden, with some flexibility to work partially from home. The employment will start with a six-month probationary period. Our compensation package includes competitive salaries aligned with industry and regional standards, Qualified Employee Stock Options (QESO), pension contribution, and health insurance. We also provide healthcare allowance and offer 30 days of paid vacation.
How to apply
We only accept applications through our website, www.adamantq.com.
Submit all your material in English.
Applications will be reviewed as they come in, and submissions received after the deadline will not be considered. We encourage all interested candidates to apply, regardless of age, gender, sexuality, nationality, neurodiversity, disability, race, religion, or ethnic background. Let us know if you require any adjustments to the recruitment process due to disability or access needs.
We thank all applicants for their submissions and will give due consideration to each application received.
If you have any questions about the position or the recruitment process, contact Operations Manager Josefine Holmberg at jh@adamantq.com
.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-31 Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AdamanT Quanta AB
(org.nr 559362-9552)
223 70 LUND Jobbnummer
9492562