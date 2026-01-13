Senior Digital Hardware Designer
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
We are looking for a senior Digital Hardware Designer to join an experienced engineering team working with complex digital hardware platforms. The role combines schematic design with hands-on work in a hardware lab, focusing on components such as CPUs, memories (DRAM/flash), Ethernet switches, and clock solutions.
You will contribute in an environment where signal integrity is essential, and where structured troubleshooting and measurement skills are key to building robust designs.
Job DescriptionDesign and develop digital hardware solutions involving CPUs, DRAM/flash memories, Ethernet switches, and clock synthesizers/jitter cleaners
Create and maintain schematics for digital hardware designs
Work hands-on in a hardware lab to validate designs and support bring-up and debugging
Use measurement instruments and apply appropriate measurement techniques to troubleshoot and verify hardware behavior
Identify and address signal integrity challenges in high-speed digital designs
Collaborate with stakeholders and drive work forward independently by seeking information and building strong internal networks
Requirements5+ years of experience in digital hardware design in a similar area
Experience in schematic design
Hands-on experience working in a hardware lab
Good soldering skills and familiarity with lab instruments such as power supplies, multimeters, oscilloscopes, and spectrum analyzers
Understanding of measurement techniques
Professional proficiency in English, both written and spoken
Nice to haveUnderstanding of signal integrity and related design challenges
Ability to simulate signal integrity issues using industry-standard tools
Application
