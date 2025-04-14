Senior DevOps/Platform Engineer
At Definitive Healthcare, our passion is to transform data, analytics and expertise into healthcare commercial intelligence. We help clients uncover the right markets, opportunities and people, so they can shape tomorrow's healthcare industry. Our SaaS platform creates new paths to commercial success in the healthcare market, so companies can identify where to go next. We are on an incredibly exciting trajectory with over 700 employees across three continents.
The Monocl product was launched in 2016, and the majority of the development is made in Sweden, with Gothenburg as the European Definitive Healthcare HQ. The Monocl product team is growing steadily, with over 90 employees spanning three continents, 53 of whom are in Sweden.
The Monocl products' mission is to connect all stakeholders in life sciences and healthcare through software - thereby enabling our customers to target and engage the right opinion leaders, medical experts, and customers anywhere in the world. We are guided by a strong vertical focus on life sciences and healthcare, combined with a relentless drive to address great customer challenges. We truly believe that software eats the world.
What you'll be doing
Our stellar infrastructure team is looking for new colleagues to join us. Most of your time will be spent improving our overall platform architecture, continuous deployment processes, and information security to ensure that we can grow faster and more reliably. You will be supporting both local and global development teams in managing drift, automation, migration, and taking responsibility for the infrastructure
You will have the full support of talented colleagues and be an important member of the DevOps and Platform team, with the responsibility to:
• Automate processes and ensure the operational stability of the infrastructure.
• Participate in and drive architectural discussions, and implement or suggest improvements.
• Collaborate both within the team and with members of other departments, locally and globally.
• Ensuring that security is a natural and integrated part of everything we build and operate.
• Together with the developers, collaborate on improving pipelines and deployment methodologies.
Key parts of our tech stack of relevance for this position:
• AWS
• Kubernetes
• ArgoCD
• Datadog
• Terraform/Terragrunt
• Github
Who are you?
You have a genuine passion for DevOps and infrastructure, with a desire to constantly improve and challenge yourself and others around you. You enjoy product-based businesses, and you want to be a part of a rapidly expanding infrastructure team that is firing on all cylinders. Taking initiative is key in this position. Others would also describe you as proactive, driven, and likes to keep up to date with the latest technologies. Your collaborative, communicative, and pedagogical ability aids in spreading knowledge and competence to the organization and your team in an efficient, qualitative way. While an eye for details is a key skill, you are also able to see the bigger picture and propose improvements on an operational and strategic level.
To be successful in this position, you must have:
• A minimum of four years of professional experience working with Linux, Terraform, AWS, and Kubernetes.
• Relevant experience working with cloud-based infrastructure and that you have experience in configuration management, CI, and CD.
Why we love being a part of the Monocl product suite team, and why you will too!
• Industry-leading products
• High focus on work-life balance
• Brand new office in the center of Gothenburg
• Fast growth means limitless opportunity
• Flexible and dynamic culture created with multicultural teams
• Work alongside some of the most talented and dedicated teammates
• DefinitiveCares, our initiative, which aims to give us a chance to give back to our local communities
• Competitive benefits package including 32 vacation days, 4000 SEK/year personal wellness grant (friskvårdsbidrag) etc.
How do I apply?
This position will remain open as long as this ad remains on our website. When submitting your application, make sure to highlight and demonstrate past relevant achievements that you are proud of and make sure to include relevant experience. We continuously look through applications and the applicants that best match our requirements will be contacted.
Definitive Hiring Philosophy
Definitive Healthcare is an equal opportunity employer that celebrates diversity and is committed to creating an inclusive workplace with equal opportunity for all applicants and teammates. Our goal is to recruit the most talented people from a diverse candidate pool regardless of race, color, religion, age, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation or any other status. If you're interested in working in a fast growing, exciting working environment - we encourage you to apply! Så ansöker du
