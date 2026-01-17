Senior DevOps Engineer
Join our client's innovative team, recognized for pioneering advancements in data solutions. Contribute to mission-critical projects that shape the future of technology and make a tangible impact on large-scale systems.
OM TJÄNSTEN
As a Senior DevOps Engineer, you will drive the development and implementation of robust DevOps strategies. Your focus will be on optimizing data infrastructure, ensuring seamless CI/CD pipelines, and managing complex configurations. You'll play a key role in enhancing operational efficiency within a collaborative team.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
Implementing and optimizing DevOps strategies, focusing on data infrastructure, CI/CD, automation, and database management.
• Implement and manage CI/CD pipelines
• Develop and optimize automation process flows
• Manage and configure data warehouse and database systems
• Perform test data management and anonymization
• Improve system efficiency and operational processes
• Utilize Jenkins for continuous integration tasks
• Apply Python for scripting and automation
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Advanced knowledge in DevOps principles and practices
• Experience with data warehouse and database management
• Experience in test data management and masking
• Experience in automation and optimization of process flows
• Good knowledge of Jenkins
• Good knowledge of Python
• Good knowledge of SQL
• Experience with Configuration Management
• Experience with CI/CD
It is meritorious if you have
• Strong communication skills
• Proactive and self-motivated work ethic
• Ability to learn quickly and adapt to new technologies
• Demonstrated team player capabilities
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Supportive
• Goal oriented
• Social
• Responsible
• Energetic
• Intellectually curious
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
