Senior DevOps Engineer - Global Network Security & Azure WAN
2026-02-23
At the Vitrolife Group, we work every day to unlock the full potential of science and technology to reduce the barriers towards building a family. Together we help our customers and their patients to fulfill the dream of having a baby.
Are you passionate about building secure, automated network platforms and enabling teams through standardization and DevOps practices? We're looking for a Senior DevOps Engineer in our enabling team to own and evolve our global enterprise network and security fabric. It is a hands-on network security and platform engineering role, focused on standardization, automation, and global scale.
ABOUT THE ROLE
You will design, automate, and operate a secure global WAN where routing, segmentation, and security policy are centrally governed, while execution at sites is standardized and repeatable.
Your work will consolidate fragmented legacy environments into a coherent global standard, centered on Clavister firewalls and Ruckus switching and wireless, while embedding Zero Trust and DevOps principles into the network layer.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES
Own the global WAN architecture based on Azure Virtual WAN as the central routing and policy control plane
Design and govern global routing, segmentation, trust zones, and firewall policy
Standardize on Clavister firewalls for edge and site security (SD-WAN, IPS/IDS, traffic inspection)
Define global LAN and WLAN standards using Ruckus switches and access points
Build automation for site onboarding, firewall configuration, routing, and policy validation
Embed Zero Trust, compliance, and resilience into the network fabric (ISO 27001, NIS2)
YOUR PROFILE
Deep hands-on experience with enterprise networking and network security
Strong knowledge of Azure networking, especially Azure Virtual WAN
Experience designing and operating firewall platforms and SD-WAN.
Infrastructure-as-Code and automation mindset (Terraform, pipelines)
Ability to work as a technical enabler, collaborating across infrastructure, application, and product teams
Passion for standardization, security, and building platforms that scale globally
