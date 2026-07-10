Senior Developer to Relay Software Team
Mullvad VPN AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-07-10
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About Us
Mullvad VPN is a Swedish VPN company dedicated to fighting mass surveillance and censorship. We do this primarily through our VPN service and our privacy-focused web browser. Over the years, we have been pioneers when it comes to VPN technology and we intend to remain trailblazers. Everything we do is built with our users' security and privacy first — with the ambition of making mass surveillance and censorship impractical.
The Job
We're looking for a Senior Developer to join our Relay Software Team at Mullvad. This team is responsible for all custom software solutions used on our VPN relays.
You'll play a key role in advancing server support for technologies such as Quantum-secure tunnels, traffic-analysis protection and protocol obfuscation.
Who Are You
You're someone who enjoys working in a team, contributes ideas proactively, and has a strong interest in security, networks and low-level software development.
You value quality, maintainability, and thoughtful software design. You are curious and eager to learn, and you understand the importance of digital privacy.
Responsibilities
Work on new and exciting technologies and greenfield projects.
Using Go, design and implement robust server software for running on Linux.
Author clean solutions that balance performance and resource usage.
Perform measurements, testing and troubleshooting.
Coordinate with stakeholders and developers in other departments.
Qualifications
Excellent written and spoken English and Swedish.
Highly developed understanding of software design and all aspects of software implementation.
Experience with building server software.
Excellent understanding of networking fundamentals.
Strong knowledge in at least one of C/Go/Rust.
Why Mullvad?
We value quality over quantity and believe in good solutions rather than quick fixes. Our apps are open source, our teams are curious and collaborative, and we care deeply about removing bloat rather than adding it.
We are a bunch of diversified peeps: from vegans to marathon runners, audiophiles to farmers and coffee brewers. So, what unites us? Our commitment to living and breathing our mission, to make mass surveillance and censorship impractical.
If you want to build products that make an impact, enjoy generous benefits, and work for a purpose you can stand behind, welcome to Mullvad.
Additional Information
Location: Gothenburg, Sweden Start: As soon as possible Job Hours: Full-time, hybrid 60% on-site position
This is an ongoing recruitment process and we aim to fill the position as soon as possible. Please note that due to the holiday season, there may be some delays in our response times. We appriciate your patience and will get back to you as soon as possible.
As part of our hiring process, we conduct a background check to ensure a safe and secure work environment. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2027-01-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8046109-2096893". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Mullvad VPN AB
(org.nr 559238-4001), https://www.mullvad.careers
Engelbrektsgatan 28 (visa karta
)
411 37 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Mullvad VPN Jobbnummer
9999780