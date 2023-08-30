Senior Developer - Postnord App BFF
2023-08-30
At PostNord Digital, we aim to build the best digital customer solutions for the Nordic markets.
The Postnord App is one of our flagship products and our vision is to offer the most user centric app within logistics. Today, the app has over 9 million downloads.
With us, you are met by an open and welcoming work environment. At PostNord Digital we are constantly working to learn and improve. Sharing and learning from our mistakes is an important part of our culture.
We work according to DevSecOps principles, and we believe that a good culture is maintained by servant leadership. The teams are the backbone of our organization, and they are self-governing, which means great opportunities to influence technology choices as well as ways of working.
Follow us and find out more about us on https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/postnord-digital.
The Team
We are responsible for backend services used by the Postnord App, based on the Backend For Frontend (BFF) pattern. We are continuously feeding our backlog with insights from end-user during the development phase, driving pilot projects and other data-driven methods. Members of the team have individual strengths and expertise, but we take pride in being seen as one-strong-team and therefore we can serve fast. If you want to work with us, you need to be curious and willing to learn as well as sharing your knowledge. Be useful for others.
New initiatives are often driven by 1-2 team members in the initial phase, but always backed up by the whole team in the background and that enables us to pull in and increase development footprint when needed.
Some of our technologies/techniques:
- Microservices/Serverless
- Typescript/Javascript
- Java (Spring Boot)
- Kubernetes
- NodeJS
- AWS - Lambda, DynamoDB, SQS, S3, Kinesis to name a few
- React, Vue 3
- Grafana, Loki, ELK
We are looking for you who have
Above everything else you love to code and your attitude is that a good software architecture is developed, not specified.
As a senior developer we think you are interested in and have experience of:
- Coaching/mentoring others.
- Keep the team members connected as well as helping the organization and other teams connect to the team.
- Getting team members involved in new initiatives and encourage collaboration.
- Facilitating and driving workshops.
You have knowledge and experience of:
- Java including Spring Boot
- AWS or similar cloud platforms (Azure, OpenStack or Google Cloud)
- Knowledge in at least one modern frontend framework (Angular, React or Vue)
- Academic education in computer science or equivalent experience
- English in speech and writing
An extra plus is if you have experience in Kotlin and/or Swift.
We offer you
- Good work/life balance.
- Flexibility of working from our office or from a location of your choice.
- To work with our modern tech stack with great opportunities to influence the choice of technologies used.
- Developing your technical skills. As an example, we sponsor you to get AWS certified.
- A job where the value you deliver is important to hundreds of thousands of users.
- Wellness allowance & access to the office 's gym and indoor swimming pool.
- Employee benefits through PostNord 's own personnel foundation PostNord Plus.
- Good occupational pension terms.
- To be a part of a really nice and supportive team.
We make everyday life easier
PostNord is the leading supplier of communication and logistics solutions to, from, and within the Nordic region. We ensure the provision of a postal service to households and businesses in Sweden and Denmark. We aim to make everyday life easier and more sustainable for everyone who lives and works in the Nordic region.
We are accountable, brave and committed, effectively leading change regardless if we lead our self or others. We emphasize teamwork, sincerity and positive relationships in the workplace. We build on our success and learn from both colleagues and mistakes. People with different backgrounds work with us. You will therefore be part of a workplace with great diversity, which contributes to better results for the business. Visit us at https://www.postnord.com.
Apply
We look forward to receiving your application! If you have any questions or concerns, you are welcome to contact Mikaela Englund, mikaela.englund@postnord.com
.
For union representatives, visit: https://www.postnord.com/sv/karriar/kontakt/facklig-kontakt
We are looking forward to hear from you!
