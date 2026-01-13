Senior Database Specialist
2026-01-13
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
In this role, you will be a key contributor to delivering reliable IT services and maintaining a shared IT platform. You'll work in an environment that spans internally developed services, third-party products, microservices, and enterprise databases. Your expertise will be trusted to identify improvement areas and plan and implement database enhancements that strengthen stability and performance.
Job DescriptionDrive database improvements from identification and planning to deployment.
Perform database tuning to optimize performance and stability.
Install, configure, and maintain database environments.
Troubleshoot complex issues and perform root cause analysis in large-scale environments.
Contribute to effective collaboration by sharing knowledge within the team.
RequirementsSeveral years of relevant experience in enterprise database infrastructure and operations.
Database administration experience with SAP ASE (Sybase), Microsoft SQL Server, Oracle, or equivalent.
Database administration on Linux/UNIX.
Ability to perform advanced troubleshooting and root cause analysis in large-scale environments.
Structured way of working and strong documentation skills.
Fluent in English.
Relevant education (Computer Engineering or related field).
Nice to haveStrong communication and influencing skills, with the ability to adapt to different audiences.
Ability to manage tasks and deadlines independently as well as together with a team.
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis, so we recommend that you apply as soon as possible.
