Senior Database Administrator [IT Game Services]
2024-06-07
Ubisoft Connect is the ecosystem of player services for Ubisoft games across all platforms. It aims at giving the best environment for all players to enjoy their games and connect with each other on any device.
We are looking for our next Database Administrator to join us at Massive Entertainment! Your mission is to ensure the proper functioning of our database systems. You will, together with our IT Game Servies team, make sure the database infrastructure can withstand the pressure and flexibility needed for a live online platform. You will work closely with infrastructure engineers and programmers, globally, to ensure a great online experience for our players.
We're offering a permanent position in Malmö, Sweden, with the flexibility to work partially from home (up to two days a week) under our Flexible Workplace Policy. Please apply using English, our company's primary language.
What you'll do
Manage, configure, and conduct performance analysis of SQL databases, with expertise in MySQL and MS SQL
Assume responsibility for critical aspects, including backup and recovery, sizing, security, replication, database optimization, schema creation, and SQL tuning.
Take ownership of an infrastructure comprising Linux/Windows systems and different database technologies, overseeing installations, maintenance, upgrades, system performance, and application patching.
Deploy, operate, and maintain infrastructure in private/public Cloud environments.
Implement automation for recurring tasks using scripting, adhering to DevOps best practices and CI/CD pipelines.
Develop monitoring of systems and applications to guarantee availability and high service quality
Create and maintain comprehensive documentation on configurations, operations, and troubleshooting procedures.
Actively participating in post-mortem and root cause analysis sessions to enhance system accountability.
Contribute to the evaluation of new requirements, technical designs, standard guidelines, best practices, and metrics to ensure continuous improvement.
Qualifications
What you'll bring
You are a collaborative problem solver with great communication skills. You are resourceful and creative and strive to evolve and learn new technologies. You have the ability to take ownership of your tasks at hand. You're customer-oriented with great communication skills in English (our company language).
Besides the above we're looking for someone aligned with our core values and the following skills and experience:
Solid knowledge of MY SQL is a requirement
Solid knowledge of SQL relational database concepts
Knowledge of replication, clustering, scaling, and storage engines
Knowledge of Backup/Restore and Disaster Recovery techniques
Hands-on experience with scalability mechanisms beyond simple master-slave
Knowledge of scripting languages (Python, Bash, PowerShell)
Experience working with "Cloud Service Providers" (AWS, GCP, Azure or similar)
Knowledge of Linux/Windows systems administration
