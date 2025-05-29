Senior Data Warehouse Developer to Trygg-Hansa!
2025-05-29
Join Trygg-Hansa in driving innovation and maximizing the value of data as they modernize their Data Warehouse with cutting-edge technologies. Be part of a dynamic team where your ideas and expertise will help redefine data solutions for the future.
OM TJÄNSTEN
In your role at Trygg-Hansa, you will be a key player in the Agile team working on modernizing the data landscape. You will be responsible for phasing out the DB2 mainframe and implementing new solutions based on cutting-edge technologies such as BI Factory, SQL, and AI. In this critical transformation, you will take on the role of Technical Lead, guiding and supporting the team throughout the journey.
You will collaborate closely with different teams and projects within Trygg-Hansa to ensure that their financial data solutions meet business needs. This role involves building from the ground up, shaping future architecture and managing ongoing operations. You will be part of an international department spanning Norway, Denmark, and Sweden.
This position is based in Stockholm, reporting to their Head of Data Warehouse Finance.
You are offered
• The opportunity to be part of a skilled team building new and modern data solutions.
• A key role in shaping the future of data warehouse at Scandinavian largest insurance group.
• A workplace that values work life balance with flexible working conditions and a collaborative culture as well as great leadership and professional development.
• Among other things - collective agreement, occupational pension, wellness insurance and a modern and friendly office at Kungsholmen in Stockholm.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
You will be part of a experienced Agile team-a fantastic group that develops and maintains solutions daily while enjoying a great work atmosphere. The team supports the entire Trygg-Hansa organization, and you will work closely with the business through their Data Warehouse solutions.
• Develop and maintain ETL pipelines.
• Migrate data from DB2 mainframe to BI Factory and SQL.
• Collaborate with various teams to understand and meet their data needs.
• Participate in agile work processes such as standups and sprint planning.
• Implement AI into the platform
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
To succeed in this role, you are a business-driven and proactive Data Warehouse Developer with a proven track record. You have a relevant academic background and a couple of years of experience in Data Warehouse, Data Engineering, or a related technical field.
You have the ability to understand and translate business requirements into standardized BI solutions, you also have analytical skills and a practical, solution-oriented approach to defining and executing tasks efficiently.
• A Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Data Engineering, or a related technical field
• Advanced SQL skills and work experience in data modeling
• You have knowledge Python and/or Java
• Solid experience in developing ETL pipelines and familiarity with Git, Kafka, DBT and working in cloud-based environments
• Fluency in English, both written and spoken
It is meritorious if you have
• Experience of working with BI Factory
• Experience or knowledge with Go and C#
• Experience of working with AI or Machine Learning
• Experience in insurance, finance, banking or other data-intensive, regulated industries are highly valuable
• It is a strong merit if you are fluent in Swedish, Norwegian or Danish due to your team operating in those countries.
Knowledge can be gained through education, experience or self-taught.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Supportive
• Goal oriented
• Responsible
• Intellectually curious
You are highly engaged and have a collaborative attitude, as we believe this is the key to success in our partially outsourced setup. You take responsibility, demonstrate perseverance, and consistently meet goals and deadlines even in demanding situations.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
For this recruitment process there is a mandatory background check.
