Senior Data Scientist, Commercial Analytics

At Epidemic Sound, we make soundtracking content simple and inspiring with unlimited access to music and sound effects. Headquartered in Stockholm, with offices all over the world, we are a force of over 500 on a mission to soundtrack the world. Our innovative licensing model paves the way for creators - from YouTubers to small businesses to the world's most recognizable brands such as Netflix, Red Bull and BBC - to use sound to enhance their content while simultaneously supporting artists both financially and creatively. Epidemic Sound music is heard 2 billion times a day on YouTube alone and is recognized as one of Europe's fastest-growing companies by the Financial Times. Epidemic Sound is backed by EQT, Blackstone, Creandum, Atwater Capital to name a few.
We are looking for a Senior Data Scientist to join our fast paced environment. If you're interested in the intersection of music and tech, and looking for a large variety of problems to solve - keep reading!
Job Summary:
Join our Commercial Analytics team as Senior Data Scientist, unlocking key insights to drive growth in a cutting-edge music tech company. From product development to exploring new business opportunities, optimizing payments, refining packaging strategies, and driving marketing and growth efforts, you'll be at the forefront of ensuring strategic alignment and effective execution.
The position entails guiding senior stakeholders, as well as effectively managing cross-functional projects involving talented data scientists, data engineers, business leaders, and marketers. Expect to be part of a close-knit team, using advanced, industry-standard tools and expansive datasets, balancing your time between in-depth analysis, data modeling, and engagement in larger, collaborative projects.
To excel in this role, you thrive on understanding the ins-and-outs of the business and taking ownership of fascinating and complex problems, as well as mentoring your teammates.
Responsibilities:
Provide proactive guidance to senior stakeholders, including Product Managers, Marketing Managers, Senior Vice Presidents, and Chief Commercial Officer, aiding their decision-making.
Utilize your expertise in areas such as marketing, packaging, and subscriptions to uncover insights and recommendations aimed at enhancing business performance.
Develop and monitor KPIs, providing stakeholders with comprehensive insights into performance changes
Collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams skilled in data science, design, research, engineering and product management, driving complex projects that deliver tangible value.
Develop and document best practices spanning various aspects of business operations, including code, visualization techniques, and version control, to ensure consistency and efficiency.
Requirements:
Demonstrated proficiency in data analysis and visualization, with a focus on deriving and delivering actionable insights to inform business strategies.
Proven ability to deconstruct projects into manageable components and lead them to successful completion, showcasing strong project management skills.
Excellent communication and stakeholder management abilities to effectively convey findings and recommendations to diverse audiences.
A minimum of 7 years of prior experience as a data scientist specializing in pricing, payments, marketing, or subscriptions.
Proficiency in Python/R for data analysis and SQL for data querying and manipulation.
Preferred Qualifications/Bonus Skills:
Proficiency in tools such as Git, dbt, Looker and BigQuery.
Sound understanding and hands-on experience with data engineering practices.
What you'll get:
A generous benefits package, including the opportunity to join our Employee Incentive Program (EIP) which currently offers restricted stock units (RSUs), wellness grant, parental leave top-up, pension plan, an education allowance, concert ticket reimbursement...
Access to advanced, industry-standard tools and expansive datasets.
Fascinating projects to work on alongside talented data scientists.
Equal Opportunity Employer
We believe that bringing people together from different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives makes for a healthy workplace, a more successful business and a better world. We value diversity and encourage everyone to come and soundtrack the world with us.
