Senior Data Scientist - Stockholm
2024-11-26
Who we are Twigeo is a Swedish-born, full-service digital marketing agency with offices in Stockholm, New York, and Varna. We deliver top-performing ads, tailored marketing strategies, and future-proof measurement to scale our clients' business to new levels. About the roleWe are seeking a highly skilled Data Scientist to become an integral part of Twigeo, contributing to the enhancement and development of our solutions in the areas of incrementality and future-proof measurement. You will not only refine and expand existing tools, but also collaborate closely on client-focused projects, such as optimizing media spend and improving efficiency to ensure the ongoing success of Twigeo's initiatives. You are business-oriented, with a deep interest in the full process-from data science to building strong partnerships. This role offers significant potential for ownership and rapid growth. If you are passionate about leveraging data science to drive innovation and achieve impactful results, we invite you to join our dynamic team.What you will do in this role
Provide insights and guidance that allows Twigeo and clients to make better marketing decisions.
Build the cutting edge solutions in marketing measurement, then help productionize and commercialize them.
Execute comprehensive end-to-end measurement projects, helping interpret the data and serving as a strategic advisor on how to apply the findings effectively.
Use your mathematics and statistics skills to squeeze every last ounce of information from the available data.
Write and maintain code (most of our codebase is written in Python) to support advanced data analysis and model development.
Research and test relevant industry tools and products to find improvement opportunities and help Twigeo stay ahead of the curve.
Test, implement and maintain statistical and machine learning models.
Continuously manage expectations of delivery towards stakeholders and internal customers within Twigeo.
Improve and maintain Twigeo best practices for experimentation and modeling.
Explore data from all of Twigeo's clients and data sources.
Requirements
Bachelor's degree in a quantitative field
3+ years of proven experience working with Data Science within the business industry or academia
Strong mathematics and statistics knowledge
Practical experience from working with a variety of different machine learning algorithms, with extra points for familiarity with time series modeling and Bayesian methods
Proven project management experience
Strong knowledge of and practical experience with Python or similar programming language, awareness of software engineering best practices is a plus
Mixture of strong analytical and stakeholder management skills
Fluent in EnglishWhile we consider certain technical requirements essential, we also highly value a positive attitude, self-leadership, and a strong desire for growth and development. If you believe this role is the right fit for you, we'd love to hear from you!What we offer?
Hybrid work andflexible work hours. Our office is located in Gamla stan, Stockholm
Contribution for home office set up
30days of vacation
Vibrant office culture and regular social events like lunches and after work
Health and wellness benefits
