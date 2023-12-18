Senior Data Engineer To Autocirc
Autocirc is a young organization with a strong willing to move the society to a more circular thinking. We offer you varied and challenging tasks in a modern, eventful, and rapidly growing workplace. You will become part of our great team at our group office in central Borås, where we have fantastic premises.
Autocirc is now looking for a highly engaged and driven Senior Data Engineer who wants to be part of building a modern IT environment with the latest technology in an international company on a growth journey!
YOU WILL
You will have a central role when entering an exciting phase of growth, technology has never been more critical to our success. We're seeking forward thinking professionals to join our dynamic team and help us drive innovation. This is an opportunity to apply your technical skills to real-world challenges and make a significant impact on our journey towards a more sustainable automotive industry.
This position works closely with the IT-team, external suppliers and internal stakeholders for technical requirements engineering, solution architecture, evaluation of design proposals and actively participating in the implementation of new system solutions.
You will join our growing team with the task of creating and implementing an efficient and modern IT system that enables the circular business model.
As Senior Data Engineer you will be responsible for designing and developing scalable data pipelines, implementing data models, and managing data infrastructure to support our data and analytics initiatives. You will work independently where you identify needs, develop solutions and implement these. You will contribute to a well-functioning team, as well as a willingness to "teach" and share your skills/experience.
The position is located at our head office in Borås where most of the group functions are gathered and you work closely with colleagues in IT as well as the CTO and COO.
YOU ARE
This position requires a demonstrated ability to strategic and analytical thinking with capability to see the bigger picture. We are looking for someone with a proven track record for being knowledgeable, customer and business.
The ideal candidate for this position has strong communication skills, broad and deep technical knowledge, high level analytical, modelling capabilities and is eager to combine that with detail-oriented problem analysis with the ability to identify, troubleshoot, and resolve complex technical issues. As a person, you are responsible, persistent and without prestige.
You 'll be part of the IT team and will be working closely business stakeholders and partners as well as external service providers.
Job requirements
Master/bachelor's degree Computer Science, Data Science, or similar in experience
Minimum five years of experience in data engineering, with demonstrated expertise in cloud technologies, such as Azure, AWS or GCP and associated services
Previous experience with data lakes, big data technologies and with containerization and orchestration tools
Experience in developing integrated system solutions involving process, data, and technology
Good understanding of IT infrastructure & Cloud-operations
Experience of working with ETL and data integration tools and data modeling, database design, and data warehousing concepts is a plus
Fluent English and Swedish is required
WANT TO LEARN MORE?
We are collaborating with Nexer Recruit regarding this recruitment. Please contact recruitment consultant Katarina Wanderydz at katarina.wanderydz@nexergroup.com
or call +46 (0)73 439 07 23. if you want to learn more about the position. We are looking forward to hearing from you!
ABOUT AUTOCIRC
Our group of companies consists of independent businesses, and we function thanks to the right knowledge and good relationships at all levels. That's how we create high-quality and credible circularity in the car parts industry. Local players with global environmental goals, which in the long run contributes to an industry that points the way to the future.
Autocirc's mission, together with our subsidiaries, is to optimize the reuse of car parts and create the conditions for a circular economy and sustainable future. Our circular business model recycles and regenerates large volumes of car parts through a coordinated cycle with a frictionless flow and optimized value creation throughout the value chain.www.autocirc.com Ersättning
