Senior Data Engineer, Digital Ethics And Responsible Ai
Ikea It AB / Datajobb / Malmö
2023-09-21
Who you are
We are looking for a Senior Data Engineer to join us in developing new revolutionizing ways for IKEA to build robust and human-centric digital solutions to create data traceability and data observability and support to establish proof of trust for data within Ingka as per Digital Ethics and Responsible AI Policy. We are using cutting-edge methodologies within cross-functional teams to keep IKEA leading in an exciting and fast-moving environment.
Our diverse and global team within Data & Analytics is growing even more and we would love to talk with you, if you recognize yourself in some of the following:
• Passionate about the possibilities of data and the value it can generate for our business
• Thorough knowledge on platforms, systems and tooling related to digital and analytics product development, e.g., deployment at scale and microservices
• Strong conceptual knowledge of data and algorithms in general, big data analytics, data processing pipelines
• Extensive knowledge on data management concepts, like metadata management, data quality management, data security, data privacy, data lineage etc, that are crucial for establishing the proof of trust for data
• Considerable understanding of latest data and digital ethics related policies and principles, e.g., FAIR principles, data mesh, Digital Ethics Policies etc.
• Good knowledge of Machine Learning models and how they rely on data feeds for their implementation
• Good knowledge on hands on experience managing and using various cloud services, like Google Cloud Platform, AWS or Azure
• Solid knowledge of software system design and distributed architectures pipelines
• Experience in secure and sustainable deployment of data science models and building efficient pipelines, APIs for them
• Extensive knowledge of programming languages (e.g., Java, Go, Python, or Scala), including concepts from functional and other programming paradigms (e.g., declarative, imperative, object-oriented, event-driven, functional)
• Strong knowledge on SQL programming language for processing and analysis
• Experience in deployment and provisioning automation tools (e.g. docker, CI/CD)
• Broad knowledge of collaborative software engineering practices (Git, Agile, DevOps), in which solutions evolve through the effort of self-organising cross-functional teams
• Knowledge of security, authentication, and authorization (LDAP / IAM)
• Broad knowledge of new and emerging tools for extracting, ingesting, and processing of large datasets (Apache Spark, Beam, Kafka, or equivalent)
• Good interpersonal skills with the ability to collaborate, network and build strong relations
• Ability to create strong stakeholder relationships
• Motivated to stay up to date on the latest developments, tools and technologies of the rapidly changing data & analytics landscape.
• Excellent communicator of technical engineering topics to a wide range of audiences, including Digital Management at Ingka and external conference participants
• Ability to lead co-workers into new trends and inspire them for lifelong learning regarding data engineering
• Motivated by continuously leading and developing self and others by staying at the frontier of modern tools and technologies
• Energised by working independently and organising events for team members to learn and grow
• Appreciate the interplay between building best-in-class analytics products and driving a better IKEA business
• Motivated by sharing and living the IKEA culture and values
This is our wish list! If you don't recognize yourself in all these points, you might still be an excellent candidate for the role. We like to think long-term and invest in people's development together with us.
What you'll be doing day to day
You'll lead the transformation of IKEA into a more data-driven company by ensuring that data and analytics are frequently and widely used in product teams in a trustworthy way within Group Digital to reinforce, alter, or largely impact present and future decisions on business and product strategy.
As a Senior Data Engineer, you will
• Be able to engage in designing robust and human-centric digital solutions to create data traceability and data observability, in close cooperation with stakeholders like Enterprise, Technology and Data Architects
• Be closely working with multi-disciplinary product teams and other cross-functional relevant stakeholders to lead and drive the development of the data traceability and data observability Proof of Concepts to be integrated on the Ingka Retail platform as Data Foundation
• Be closely working with cross-functional and multi-disciplinary product teams within all business domains for adoption and support scaling of the PoC solutions
• Be engaged in interviewing, coaching, and mentoring of junior team members to secure transfer of competence and a high-performing team
Here, we are building the systems and tools for steering and planning our business at scale, often for top management stakeholders. You will work hands-on with building cross-functional data traceability and data observability tools that will be integrated within Ingka Retail the platform and adopted by all products within business domains.
And perhaps you have your own ideas on problems to solve? We are on a journey towards becoming a data-driven company and you will have the opportunity to help shape our path, based on your knowledge and experience.
KEY PREVIOUS EXPERIENCE
• Formal qualifications (BSc, MSc) in computer science or equivalent
• Minimum 6 years of professional experience as a Data Engineer and working with data processing for large and/or complex datasets
Our team within IKEA
You will work in Digital Ethics and Responsible AI team within Data & Analytics together with other Data Engineers, Data Scientists, Data Analysts, Machine Learning Engineers, Data Stewards, Software Engineers, Enterprise, Technical and Data Architects. Together you will be joining cross-functional teams consisting of colleagues from Technology, Product and Design from all the business domains. All of us together will be creating the best solutions to support Digital Ethics and Responsible AI policy to build proof of trust for data. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-01
