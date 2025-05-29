Senior Data Engineer (Cloud & AI)
2025-05-29
How do you turn data into real business impact? Can your pipelines keep up with the speed of innovation? Are you ready to shape the future of air travel?
At KUBO, we help our clients reach their full potential by connecting them with top tech talent. This time, we're supporting a client building digital solutions for the airline industry-and we need your skills in data engineering to make it happen.
Join us to design smarter, faster systems-both on-prem and in the cloud-and play a key role in their AI journey.
Key responsibilities
Build and maintain robust data pipelines using tools like dbt, Airflow, and SQL
Guide product teams in best practices for data testing, versioning, and deployment
Ensure data quality through automated testing frameworks (e.g., Great Expectations)
Collaborate closely with data scientists and developers to streamline workflows
Help define and evolve our data architecture across cloud (AWS) and on-prem systems
Ideal candidate profile
Proficient with common data engineering tools (e.g., SQL, dbt, Airflow, Great Expectations)
Experience with both cloud and on-prem environments; AWS is a big plus
Skilled at establishing best practices and mentoring teams in data operations
Comfortable with CI/CD for data pipelines and automated testing
Nice to have: Terraform and infrastructure as code experience
Bonus: Familiar with Docker and Kubernetes for containerized workflows
Conditions
Location: Gothenburg
Work Model: Hybrid (3+ days/week onsite)
Employment Type: B2B contract / Consultant (egenföretagare)
Salary: Based on experience
Recruitment steps
Initial call with a KUBO recruiter & (Optional) Technical tests related to tools or technologies used in the project
Interview with the development team
Mob programming session
