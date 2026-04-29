Senior Data Engineer

Schibsted News Media AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm
2026-04-29


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Join the Data & AI journey at Schibsted Media
Data and AI are becoming increasingly important in how we build better products, support smarter decisions, and create value across Schibsted Media. We are looking for a Senior Data Engineer who wants to help shape reliable, scalable, and well-governed data products used across our media brands.
In this role, you will work in the intersection of data engineering, analytics engineering, and platform thinking. You will help us build trusted data models, improve how we work with data pipelines, and guide technical direction for a team working closely with stakeholders across Finance, HR, Product, Subscription, and other data & AI teams.
You will join the Data & AI organization, where we build data capabilities that help teams across Schibsted Media make better decisions, create trusted data products, and enable future AI use cases.
About the role
We are looking for someone who can be both hands-on and guiding. You do not need to be the loudest person in the room, but you should be able to create clarity, make pragmatic technical decisions, and help other engineers grow.
You will play a key role in shaping how we build data as a product. This includes creating data models that are reliable, well-documented, and designed for real use cases, not just pipelines that move data.
As a senior member of the team, you will also help create good engineering practices, mentor more junior engineers, and collaborate closely with adjacent teams working on data platforms and shared tooling.
What you will do
Collaborate closely with stakeholders to understand needs, clarify tradeoffs, and deliver pragmatic solutions

Design, build, and maintain robust data pipelines using technologies such as Snowflake, dbt, and Airflow

Develop scalable and maintainable data models that support analytics, reporting, and AI use cases

Help define best practices for data modeling, transformation, testing, documentation, and governance

Mentor junior engineers and support the team in making good technical decisions

Work with adjacent Data & AI teams to align on platform capabilities, standards, and shared ways of working

Improve reliability, performance, cost-efficiency, and scalability of our data solutions

Contribute to a culture of ownership, learning, and continuous improvement

What we are looking forMust have
Solid experience as a Data Engineer or similar role

Strong SQL skills and good understanding of data warehousing concepts

Experience with data modeling and building data products for analytics or reporting

Experience with modern data transformation and orchestration tools (e.g. dbt, Airflow or similar)

Ability to take ownership and make pragmatic technical decisions in ambiguous and evolving environments

Strong communication skills and ability to work with both technical and non-technical stakeholders. English is our main working language.

Collaborative mindset and ability to work well across teams

Nice to have
Experience with Python or scripting for data engineering workflows

Experience with CI/CD, GitOps, and version control best practices

Experience with cloud platforms such as AWS, GCP, or Azure

Experience with data quality, observability, governance, or access control

Experience as a senior engineer in a cross-functional environment

Why join us?
High ownership and influence in shaping technical direction and ways of working

Opportunity to shape trusted data products with real impact across Schibsted Media

Flexible working hours and hybrid work options with strong trust and autonomy

International environment with offices in Oslo, Stockholm, and Krakow

Strong learning culture with learning budget and active engineering & AI communities

Access to Schibsted's media products, including premium news and podcasts

About you
You enjoy turning messy problems into clear, maintainable solutions. You care about technical quality, but you also understand that good engineering is about tradeoffs, communication, and delivering value.
You are comfortable working in an environment where not everything is fully defined yet. You help create structure, bring others along, and make the team better through your technical judgment and collaboration.
If you want to help build trusted data products that enable better decisions and future AI capabilities across Schibsted Media, we would love to hear from you.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-10-26
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7656237-1974018".

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Schibsted News Media AB (org.nr 559343-3666), https://schibsted.teamtailor.com
Kungsbron 13 (visa karta)
111 22  STOCKHOLM

Arbetsplats
Schibsted

Jobbnummer
9883265

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