Senior Data Analyst (Retail Experience)
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Stockholm
2026-06-19
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Täby
eller i hela Sverige
Job Description
WHAT YOU'LL DO
As a Senior Data Analyst in Retail Experience, you will help teams understand what the data is telling us and use those insights to improve in‐store technology and customer experiences across our stores. You will work at the intersection of data, technology, and business to make sure insights are turned into concrete actions.
→ Work hands‐on with analysis across retail tech initiatives such as self‐service checkout, in‐store systems, and customer flows
→ Translate complex data into clear insights and actionable recommendations for product teams and business stakeholders
→ Act as a data partner in product teams, challenging assumptions and helping guide data‐driven decisions
→ Drive end‐to‐end analyses, from understanding the real business need through data exploration to storytelling and conclusions
→ Help shape how the analytics function evolves as the team builds up and matures
WHO YOU'LL WORK WITH
You will be part of the Retail Experience area and collaborate closely with product managers, product owners, and business stakeholders within Retail Tech. The role involves frequent interaction across teams working with store operations, in‐store technology, and customer‐facing solutions, as well as close collaboration with other analysts across the organisation as the analytics capability continues to grow.
WHO YOU ARE
We are looking for people with...
→ Applicable working experience or a Bachelor's degree in Statistics, Engineering, Business, or a related field
→ Solid experience in data analysis with a strong analytical and problem‐solving mindset
→ Experience working with SQL and either Python or R
→ The ability to work with data from multiple sources and draw meaningful conclusions
→ Experience translating analysis into insights that influence decisions, not just reporting outcomes
→ Comfort working in less structured environments with evolving requirements
And people who are...
→ Curious, proactive, and comfortable taking ownership of their area
→ Strong communicators who can bridge technical insights and business needs
→ Interested in retail, customer behaviour, and how technology impacts real‐world experiences
→ Able to work independently while collaborating closely with product and business partners
→ Motivated by building something new and leaving a tangible mark on how analytics is used
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe.
We offer all our employee's attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a 25% staff discount usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program – HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
30 days holiday
We offer a collective agreement which includes pension and life insurance
H&M Incentive Program
Wellness benefit 4000kr/year
Benify Benefits Portal
Community with activities
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things – our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here.
• We are committed to a recruitment process that is fair, equitable, and based on competency. We therefore kindly ask you to not attach a cover letter in your application. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz GBC AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Mäster Samuelsgatan (visa karta
)
106 38 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
H&M Group Jobbnummer
9971452