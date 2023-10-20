Senior Cybersecurity Architect
2023-10-20
Create moments that matter. Decode the future.
At the Electrolux Group, a leading global appliance company, we strive every day to shape living for the better for our consumers, our people and our planet. We share ideas and collaborate so that together, we can develop solutions that deliver enjoyable and sustainable living.
Come join us as you are. We believe diverse perspectives make us stronger and more innovative. In our global community of people from 100+ countries, we listen to each other, actively contribute, and grow together.
Join us in our exciting quest to build the future home!
All about the role:
As software is playing an increasingly significant role in enabling digital consumer experiences, we are gearing up to become more agile, faster in responding to market demands and quicker in identifying new market opportunities. This involves elevating our appliances to digital, software-defined products in a seamless integration of modular electronics, software, and connectivity platform.
We're looking for a Senior Cybersecurity Architect to join us on our journey.
What you'll do:
Contribute to defining a secure architecture of our platform based on a high performing System on Module running a Linux Embedded Operating System and/or on RTOS and formulate and evangelize long-term cybersecurity and privacy strategy in the Connected Appliance domain;
In detail, you will:
• Formulates and assures application of cybersecurity and privacy guardrails and best practices in software development within the Digital Experience Platform and the Connected Appliance Domain; including hands-on cybersecurity review of Linux and/or RTOS solution;
• Carries out cybersecurity reviews and proposes architecture improvements, ensures Security by design working together with other Architects, Engineers, Developers and Product Managers;
• Identifies and communicates current and emerging Cybersecurity threats and Cybersecurity and Privacy gaps in existing and proposed architectures, recommends remedies or enhancements; ensures compliance to standards, policies and best practices;
• Engages with Cybersecurity stakeholders on long-term cybersecurity and privacy strategy formulation in the Connected Appliance domain; best practice tracking, evangelization and promotion.
Who you are:
• Must have strong understanding of cybersecurity principles, IoT systems architecture and common operating systems.
• You have deep hands-on experience with Linux, kernel including, and RTOS architecture and its cybersecurity aspects;
• You have deep understanding of methods of containerization, domain separation, virtualization, process isolation cryptographic algorithms and protocols; secure development lifecycle, secure boot.
• Expertise necessary in some of the advanced cybersecurity and privacy topics: data protection at rest and in transit; identity and access management; security threat modelling and risk assessment; cybersecurity testing; cybersecurity and privacy best-practices and regulations (OWASP, NIST, RED).
• Experience with Agile development methods and tools such as Atlassian SaaS an advantage; you are familiar with Continuous integration tools (Jenkins, CircleCI).
• 5+ years of experience in cybersecurity aspects of digital product development; Master's Degree in Computer Science or Electronic Engineering, or comparable experience. PhD and/or cybersecurity specialization, is a plus.
You demonstrate:
• Collaboration - contributes to a highly collaborative environment that enables a cross functional team to flourish.
• Communication - effectively exchanges information and ideas with confidence and respect, able to demonstrate progress, raise issues and articulate changes on a frequent basis.
• Empathy - can understand and acknowledge the emotions and perspectives of others during conversations.
• Problem-Solving - able to connect the dots between insights, strategy, and conceptual direction; is outcome - as opposed to task - orientated.
• Adaptability & Resilience - can effectively navigate change, challenges, and setbacks while maintaining a positive and flexible approach.
• Proactivity - eager to learn and grow, sees challenges as opportunities, seeks and - is responsive to - feedback.
• Responsibility - accountable, reliable, and proactive in building systems and handling dependencies, contributing to a trustworthy and effective team dynamic.
Where you'll be:
This is a full-time position, based at our Global Headquarters in Stockholm/Stadshagen (Sweden) or in Porcia, Forlì or Susegana (Italy).
At our Global Headquarters in Stockholm/Stadshagen (Sweden) we are 60+ nationalities under the same roof and we enjoy the look and feel of the office!
Porcia and Susegana (Italy) are about 1-hour distance from the city of Venice. Whereas Forlì (Italy) is 1-hour away from Bologna.
Regardless of the chosen location, you will be part of a dynamic international team where English is the natural language.
Benefits highlights:
• Flexible work hours/hybrid work environment
• Discounts on our award-winning Electrolux products and services
• Family friendly benefits
• Insurance policy plan
• Extensive learning opportunities and flexible career path
