Senior Cybersecurity Advisor
Nordea Bank Abp, Filial i Sverige / Datajobb / Stockholm
2024-09-09
Nordea is a leading Nordic universal bank. We are helping our customers realise their dreams and aspirations - and we have done that for 200 years. We want to make a real difference for our customers and the communities where we operate - by being a strong and personal financial partner.
Job ID: 22273
Would you like to help Nordea manage Cybersecurity?
We are looking for a Senior Cybersecurity Advisor to consult on security topics and support large security initiatives in the bank. This is an opportunity for you to work in a fast-paced and complex environment as an internal advisor and gain experience in a wide range of banking and security topics.
At Nordea, we know our customers' needs are changing - and we are deeply committed to meet them with the financial solutions of tomorrow. We are creating an agile environment where we are harnessing the power of technology - one where you can make an impact. So bring your skills, ideas and unique background. With us, you will find plenty of opportunities to grow and make your mark on something bigger.
About this opportunity
Welcome to the Cyber Security Advisory Unit where we protect and de-risk the bank. We add value by maturing the banks cyber security posture, continuously safeguarding our customers data and assets against potential threats. As the Senior Cybersecurity Advisor, you will play a valuable role in ensuring new security initiatives are adequate in responding to a growing threat landscape.
What you will be doing:
* Provide cybersecurity and risk advisory to Cyber Security leaders and IT teams across Nordea
* Help build the security framework for how to collaborate with projects on information security topics and requirements
* Assess, identify and implement new information security controls on various projects across the bank
* Review coverage and effectiveness of existing information security controls
* Perform gap analyses of our adherence to information security control frameworks (NIST as the primary)
* Perform risk management activities from the initial identification throughout assessment and identifying mitigating actions
* Review existing guidelines and instructions and update/create where gaps exists
* Represent Cyber Security in risk assessment tracks
* Assist in major vendor assessments and contractual negotiations representing Cyber Security requirements
You will join an integrated Nordic and Polish team, passionate cybersecurity. The position can be located in Helsinki, Stockholm, Gdynia, Oslo or Warsaw.
Who you are
Collaboration. Ownership. Passion. Courage. These are the values that guide us in being at our best - and that we imagine you share with us.
To succeed in this role, we believe that you:
* Have 8+ years of experience working with various Information Security disciplines
* Spot risks before they turn into issues and respectfully address them with stakeholders
* Appreciate taking part in development of new services/capabilities with a focus on making them secure
* Have practical clarity on varied cybersecurity concepts and is able to connect them to industry standards and regulatory requirements
* Have previous experience from either a similar role or consulting company
* Are ambitious and self-driven and fuelled by delivering high quality changes
* Are able to lead and drive other stakeholders
* Thrive as a workshop facilitator and enjoy bringing your own expertise to play
* Have a positive attitude, take on responsibilities and are an engaged and committed team player
* Personally lead by example using Nordea's vision, values and leadership statement
* Fluent in written and spoken English
If this sounds like you, get in touch!
Time line and process
Welcome to apply by submitting your application no later than 30/09/2024. Please be informed that applications will be reviewed continuously and interviews might also be booked during this time. Kindly also note that a background check might be conducted.
For more information, you are welcome to contact hiring leader Ajay Banwari, ajay.banwari@nordea.com
For union information, please contact finansforbundet@nordea.se
or SACONordea@nordea.com
