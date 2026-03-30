Senior Cybersecurity Advisor
Avaron AB / Säkerhetsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla säkerhetsjobb i Stockholm
2026-03-30
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
Avaron helps you find assignments that match your skills and ambitions. As a permanently employed consultant with us, you get competitive terms - combined with the variety and growth that a consulting career offers.
About the Assignment
You will step into a senior advisory role where cybersecurity is closely tied to strategic decisions, operational resilience, and long-term business goals. In this assignment, you will help ensure that security is not treated as a blocker, but as an enabler that supports delivery, governance, and sustainable growth across a complex organization.
You will work near senior stakeholders and leadership, bringing clarity to security risks, governance questions, and compliance demands. The role spans both strategy and execution support, from shaping policies and frameworks to advising in projects and helping teams strengthen controls in practice. You will also contribute to a broader security culture by promoting awareness and helping the organization make well-informed decisions in a changing threat landscape. This is a strong opportunity for you who enjoy combining business understanding with enterprise-level cybersecurity influence.
Job DescriptionYou will act as a trusted advisor to management and key stakeholders, ensuring cybersecurity is integrated into decision-making.
You will align cybersecurity best practices with business objectives and delivery goals while supporting operational efficiency.
You will provide cybersecurity expertise in projects and engagements to reduce risk and strengthen security controls.
You will work with cross-functional teams to improve the organization's overall cybersecurity resilience.
You will identify, assess, and guide mitigation of cybersecurity risks across business functions.
You will support compliance with relevant cybersecurity laws, regulations, and industry standards.
You will contribute to the development and implementation of security strategies, policies, and governance frameworks.
You will promote cybersecurity awareness and practical security best practices among employees and stakeholders.
RequirementsTypically, 10+ years of experience in cybersecurity, information security, IT governance, risk management, or compliance.
Proven leadership in developing, implementing, and overseeing security governance frameworks, policies, and strategies.
Experience in aligning security and data privacy with business objectives at a strategic level.
Hands-on experience with enterprise risk management, regulatory compliance, and security program development.
Experience working with GDPR, ISO 27001, NIST, and PCI DSS.
Strong expertise in third-party and vendor risk management across complex business environments.
Demonstrated ability to lead security incident response and crisis management at an enterprise level.
Proven ability to influence senior leadership and contribute to board-level discussions on security risks and strategies.
Nice to haveBachelor's degree in Computer Science or a related field, or equivalent work experience.
Strong communication skills for stakeholder interaction and knowledge sharing.
Solid understanding of business operations and their impact on security.
Ability to analyze security risks and support mitigation efforts in practice.
Certifications such as CISSP, CIPM, CISA, or ISO/IEC 27001 Lead Auditor.
Additional specializations such as AI Governance, Cloud Security, or CIPP/E.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis - apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7481274-1919658". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Centralplan 15 (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9826421