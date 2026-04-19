Senior Cyber Security Advisor
Avaron AB / Säkerhetsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla säkerhetsjobb i Stockholm
2026-04-19
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
Avaron helps you find assignments that match your skills and ambitions. As a permanently employed consultant with us, you get competitive terms - combined with the variety and growth that a consulting career offers.
About the Assignment
You will step into a strategic role where cybersecurity needs to support business goals, decision-making, and delivery without slowing the organization down. In this assignment, you will act as a trusted advisor to management and key stakeholders, helping ensure that security, governance, and risk are handled in a practical and business-aligned way.
You will work across projects, functions, and senior forums to strengthen the organization's overall cybersecurity resilience. The role combines strategic influence with hands-on advisory work in areas such as risk, compliance, governance, and incident readiness. It is a great opportunity if you want to shape security strategy at enterprise level and make a clear impact in a complex environment.
Job DescriptionYou will advise management and key stakeholders on cybersecurity risks, priorities, and decisions.
You will help ensure cybersecurity best practices are aligned with business objectives and delivery goals.
You will provide security expertise in projects and ongoing initiatives to reduce risk and strengthen security controls.
You will collaborate with cross-functional teams to improve the organization's overall cybersecurity resilience.
You will identify, assess, and guide mitigation of cybersecurity risks across different business functions.
You will support compliance with relevant laws, regulations, and industry standards.
You will contribute to the development and implementation of security strategies, policies, and governance frameworks.
You will support security incident response and crisis management from an enterprise perspective.
You will promote cybersecurity awareness and good practices among employees and stakeholders.
Requirements10+ years of experience in cybersecurity, information security, IT governance, risk management, or compliance.
Proven experience developing, implementing, and overseeing security governance frameworks, policies, and strategies.
Experience aligning security and data privacy with business objectives at a strategic level.
Hands-on experience with enterprise risk management, regulatory compliance, and security program development.
Strong knowledge of GDPR, ISO 27001, NIST, and PCI DSS.
Strong expertise in third-party and vendor risk management in complex business environments.
Experience leading security incident response and crisis management at enterprise level.
Ability to influence senior leadership and contribute to board-level discussions on security risks and strategy.
Nice to haveBachelor's degree in Computer Science or a related field, or equivalent work experience.
Certifications such as CISSP, CIPM, CISA, or ISO/IEC 27001 Lead Auditor.
Additional specialization within areas such as AI Governance, Cloud Security, or CIPP/E.
Strong communication skills for stakeholder interaction and knowledge sharing.
Good understanding of business operations and how they affect security.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis - apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7595432-1954372". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Centralplan 15 (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9862775