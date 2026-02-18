Senior Customer Support Specialist
Visiba Group AB / Kundservicejobb / Göteborg Visa alla kundservicejobb i Göteborg
2026-02-18
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Visiba Group AB i Göteborg
Are you an experienced support professional ready to take ownership in a role where customer dialogue meets technical depth? Do you enjoy investigating complex issues and improving how things work - not just solving tickets?
Visiba is a SaaS company that provides AI-enabled digital healthcare solutions and are is looking for a Customer Support Specialist to join our Account Management team. In this role, you will not only support customers - you will actively contribute to improving processes, strengthening customer relationships, and shaping how we deliver world-class support in digital healthcare.
What you can expect in the role
As a Senior Customer Support Specialist, you will:
Handle first/second and third line support for our customers
Investigate and troubleshoot complex cases, including system configurations, integrations and data-related issues
Perform structured technical research, including log analysis and root cause investigations
Act as an escalation point for more advanced support matters
Collaborate closely with Account Managers to proactively identify risks and opportunities within accounts
Work cross-functionally with Product Development to identify product improvements based on customer insights
Deliver online training sessions and customer education initiatives
Drive continuous improvements in support workflows, documentation and internal processes
This is a role with real impact. You will help define how support and account management work together, contribute to long-term customer success, and strengthen the overall customer experience.
Who you are
We believe you bring:
Experience working with first/second and third line support, preferably in a SaaS or system-based environment
A strong technical interest and curiosity about how systems, integrations and configurations work
Experience investigating complex issues and driving them to resolution
The ability to independently structure your work and take ownership from start to finish
A solution-oriented mindset and strong analytical skills
Coaching skills and a genuine interest to help others succeed
Excellent communication skills in Swedish and English, both written and verbal
Most importantly, you are self-driven and comfortable taking responsibility. You enjoy digging into technical challenges while maintaining a professional and trust-building dialogue with customers.
Your team and manager
You will be part of our Account Management team, working closely with Account Managers while collaborating cross-functionally with Product Development. Your direct manager will be Sophie Haarlem, a values-driven leader who believes that an employee's success is achieved through personal development, well-being, clarity and collaboration. In this team, we value initiative, ownership and a shared ambition to continuously improve.
What we offer
A meaningful product with real impact on patients and healthcare professionals
A value-driven culture where people and quality come first
30 days of paid vacation
1 hour per week dedicated to wellness during working hours
Wellness allowance and private health insurance
Hybrid work model (50%)
Opportunities to grow and be challenged
Location: Gothenburg or Örebro
Start: As soon as we find the right person
Send your application in English or Swedish - whichever you prefer.
We do not accept applications via email. Selection is ongoing, so please submit your application as soon as possible! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7199898-1849587". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Visiba Group AB
(org.nr 556967-9813), https://careers.visibacare.com
Krokslätts Fabriker 61 (visa karta
)
431 37 MÖLNDAL Arbetsplats
Visiba Jobbnummer
9750987