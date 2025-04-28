Senior Concept Artist
Machinegames Sweden AB / Grafiska jobb / Uppsala Visa alla grafiska jobb i Uppsala
2025-04-28
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Machinegames Sweden AB i Uppsala
MachineGames is looking for a new Senior Concept Artist to join our team and help bring our products to life!
As a Concept Artist, you will work directly with our Creative Director, Art Director, Leads and other internal and external creators to develop and communicate the artistic tone and vision for our games.
You will provide the team with creative illustrations and production artwork on a broad spectrum, including character design, environmental and architectural exploration, prop and object design, in-engine paintovers, and color/lighting compositions.
To thrive in this role we think that you are truly passionate about bringing your art to life and you are a strong communicator that enjoys working both independently and in a team.
Our studio is located in central Uppsala, Sweden which is a small and vibrant city 40 minutes north of the capital Stockholm. It has a historical heritage reaching back to pre-medieval times.
MachineGames studio has a legacy of being down to earth and free from big egos, our everyday work as well as our long-term goals are driven by our values:
• We value Team performance over individual performance
• We practice an open door policy
• We deliver what we promise
• We give constructive and actionable feedback
• We practice ownership and accountability
• We learn from our mistakes.
This is a permanent position starting onsite, with the possibility to work in a hybrid capacity, as soon as possible. We will support your relocation and application for a work permit if you are not an EU citizen and/or not currently residing in Sweden.
Responsibilities
Excellent skillset in visual design and ideation - from sketch to final concept art
Great imagination comfortable to explore and brainstorm unique ideas
Strong skillset of primarily environment art and setting design as well as prop design
Long, proven, experience working in the game and/or film industry. (Minimum 1 full production cycle as a Senior Concept Artist)
Very strong skills in Photoshop (or similar digital art software) with an emphasis on detailed and realistic rendering techniques
Ability to understand and communicate the vision of the Creative Director while considering the constraints of art style, gameplay and technical possibilities of the project
Ability to self-manage, plan and provide time estimates to reliably set and meet project deadlines and goals
Ability to communicate ideas across disciplines with good verbal, written and interpersonal skills
Have a core understanding of visual design process
Excellent communication skills in English
Portfolio related to the relevant field
Qualifications
Experience working in the game and/or film industry
Very strong skills in Photoshop (or similar digital art software) with an emphasis on detailed and realistic rendering techniques
Ability to understand and communicate the vision of the Creative Director while considering the constraints of art style, gameplay and technical possibilities of the project
Ability to self-manage, plan and provide time estimates to reliably set and meet project deadlines and goals
Ability to communicate ideas across disciplines with good verbal, written and interpersonal skills
Portfolio related to the relevant field
Preferred Skills
Being familiar with the industry of entertainment (such as pop culture, movies, games, comics)
Experience with graphic design and typography, creating logos, posters and promotional material is a plus
Familiarity with 3D software (Blender, Modo, Maya, 3DSMax orsimilar) and skills such as modeling, sculpting, material creation Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Machinegames Sweden AB
(org.nr 556815-1483), http://www.machinegames.com
S:t Persgatan 10 (visa karta
)
753 20 UPPSALA Jobbnummer
9307214