Senior Compliance Lawyer, Trade Compliance
2025-01-28
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Let's introduce ourselves
Volvo Cars Compliance & Ethics Office develops, implements, and maintains Volvo Cars' global compliance & ethics program covering the areas of anti-corruption, fair competition, trade sanctions, human rights, and data privacy. Volvo Cars Compliance & Ethics team provides advice and support to business units and other staff functions globally in all areas of the compliance & ethics program and other Code of Conduct related matters.
We are looking for highly skilled and motivated compliance lawyer with a focus on trade compliance to be based at any of our offices in Mahwah (NJ), USA, or Stockholm or Göteborg, Sweden.
What you'll do
We offer you a role in a fast-paced, dynamic, and international environment, providing the opportunity to support complex trade compliance matters. In this position, you will be responsible for maintaining, enhancing, and monitoring the implementation of the trade compliance program. This includes staying up-to-date with changes in relevant laws, analyzing their impact on the company, and adjusting the compliance program as needed.
You will provide expert legal advice and guidance on matters related to trade compliance, with a particular focus on sanctions and export controls. Additionally, you will conduct due diligence and risk assessments to ensure the company remains compliant. You will also liaise with relevant sanctions and export control authorities and governmental bodies, ensuring alignment with regulatory requirements.
Furthermore, you will lead various improvement projects, either independently or in collaboration with others, and will be responsible for developing and delivering training and communication on trade compliance matters within the organization.
What you'll bring
We are seeking a highly skilled professional with a proven track record of building effective and resilient Compliance & Ethics programs. The ideal candidate will have over 10 years of experience, including at least five years in corporate compliance roles within a multinational setting.
The role requires a strong background in trade compliance, particularly in international trade laws such as sanctions and export controls. You should have experience managing government interactions, both strategically and tactically, related to trade compliance matters. A well-rounded knowledge of other compliance areas is a plus.
In addition to your compliance expertise, you will need experience in drafting and reviewing commercial agreements and participating in negotiations. You should also be able to assess the legal landscape, particularly in light of complex geopolitical dynamics, and translate these insights into actionable steps that drive business value.
You must be capable of interpreting laws and regulations and translating them into actionable items for a large organization. Communication skills are essential, with the ability to clearly explain legal concepts to both legal and non-legal colleagues at all organizational levels, both in writing and verbally.
The role demands independence, teamwork, and a high level of integrity. Building trust and maintaining relationships with colleagues throughout Volvo Cars is key. Fluency in English is required.
Additional qualifications include professional certifications such as CCEP or equivalent, cross-functional project management experience, and a data-driven mindset with the ability to analyze complex data sets. Ersättning
