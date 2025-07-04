Senior Commodity & Project Buyer Sealings
Volvo Business Services AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Göteborg
2025-07-04
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungsbacka
, Borås
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
"Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Who are you?
The transport industry is developing at a faster pace than ever before and we at Volvo Group want to shape the future of transportation. We are fully committed to the Paris agreement targets and our long-term ambitions are clear. We will become 100% fossil free, 100% safe and 100% more productive. Sustainability is at the heart of everything we do in the Volvo Group.
To enable this exciting future, we are looking for you who are a collaborator and who has a strong strategic understanding, to join us in in implementing Volvo Group's sustainability and electrification agenda in the Chassis Vehicle Dynamics Department . Join us and make a difference!
Your future team - Sealings & Suspensions
You will join a passionate and engaged team located in both Göteborg, Sweden and Lyon, France, where collaboration, strategic thinking and feedback culture are our key pillars.
We are team players, with energy and creativity, who drive change and strive for the best to deliver results. We like challenges, having fun and are committed to customer and Volvo Group success.
We work closely together with our global cross-functional stakeholders in the internal and external ecosystem and believe we are here to make a difference and shape the world we want to live in.
Based either in Gothenburg or Lyon, Your Key responsibilities will include the following activities:
* Drive commercial negotiations with suppliers
* Secure project deliveries
* Identify, mitigate and monitor risks
* Do , drive and optimize the overall performance of your products in terms of quality, delivery, cost, features, technological innovation, sustainability and risk management (QDCFTSR) during Sourcing/Project and/or Operations phases
* Propose & promote ideas to improve the CO2 Footprint of our supply chain
* Drive Cost reduction ideas generation (deep dive and portfolio analysis)
* Lead cross functional work with other functions (engineering, logistic, manufacturing) to implement such ideas
* Actively contribute to the team development, by bringing improvement ideas, support your peers, sharing good cases and ask for support when needed
* Contribute to the segment strategy for a more resilient and sustainable purchasing of your products. Animate a network of global stakeholders and travel abroad upon needs
Our Ideal Candidate
We are looking for someone that is curious, driven and has a passion to be part of Volvo Group's journey to shape the future of transportation and its supply chain with a full focus on sustainability. Someone with the ability to maintain and build relationships, drive change and who dares to try things no one has done before.
With this said, the most important thing for us is that:
* Well-developed business acumen, agile in way of working
* 5+ years of purchasing experience within Industry. Automotive sector is preferred
* You demonstrate good communication skills, and you are comfortable in cross functional and multicultural set-up
* You have the ability to build and maintain strong relationships with your counterparts
* You are always trying to improve both yourself and your work environment
* You are driven, responsible and accountable for your deliveries
* You are solution oriented and have the ability to simplify complex topics
* You are comfortable with changing environment
* You know how to prepare and lead negotiation successfully
* You are a purchasing professional and experience into the automotive industry will be an additional merit.
* You are fluent in English (spoken and written)
Ready for the next move?
Do you want to be a part of this journey to shape the future of transportation?
Then you should apply today. We are moving into the future, and this is a chance to join us on our ride - jump on!
Last application day: 4th August 2025
Are you curious to hear more about the job? the team? Or you have other questions? Contact us!
Ashwina Krishnappa , Head of Sealings & Suspension PU , (Ashwina.Krishnappa@volvo.com
)
Please submit your application in English
Recruitment process will start before closure date, therefore if you recognize yourself and felt energized reading through do not wait and apply now!
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "22845-43501394". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197) Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Stina Rosenqvist +46 739025763 Jobbnummer
9418976