Join us as a Senior Cloud Solutions Engineer in Gothenburg, Swede.
At AstraZeneca, we turn ideas into life changing medicines. Working here means being ambitious, thinking big and working together to make the impossible a reality. We're passionate about the potential of science to address the unmet needs of patients around the world. We commit to those areas where we believe we can really change the course of medicine and bring big new ideas to life.
This is a great opportunity to join our Cloud Enablement team, working with colleagues across AstraZeneca to design and engineer cloud solutions in our multi cloud environment.
This is a role for someone who craves working with new tech in the cloud and is looking for responsibility, ownership and variety. You will be regularly challenged with new technologies, services and ways of working in a large enterprise-scale environment.
Role Overview
We are looking for a Senior Cloud Solutions Engineer to join our global team at AstraZeneca in Gothenburg, Sweden. You will primarily work with AWS, Azure and GCP technologies to enable project, product and platform teams to bring value to AstraZeneca through the use of Cloud. Great collaboration and communication skills is essential as the role holder will collaborate across a variety of teams and roles - Architects, Product Owners, Data Scientists and Software Developers in order to engineer high quality cloud solutions.
There is also a focus, where appropriate, on enabling project, product and platform teams to deliver independently, so automation, self-service, provision of guardrails, and baking of process and governance into workflow and technology is a factor.
Experience and technical requirements for the role by area:
Engineering
* Extensive experience in setup, configuration, and maintenance of cloud services.
* Proficient in designing scalable, resilient cloud architectures and cloud-native solutions.
* Expertise in IaC tools (Terraform, AWS CloudFormation) for automated infrastructure provisioning.
* Skilled in writing modular, reusable infrastructure code and working in agile teams using Jira and Confluence.
Deployment
* Proficiency in scripting languages (Python, PowerShell) for automation and streamlining deployment processes.
* Experience in setting up and maintaining CI/CD pipelines
Security and Compliance
* Strong understanding of cloud security principles and implementation of security controls.
* Familiarity with identity and access management in cloud platforms.
Optimization
* Experience in optimizing cloud resources for cost efficiency and addressing performance bottlenecks.
* Knowledge of auto-scaling configurations and strategies for scalable architecture design.
Troubleshooting
* Ability to lead incident response for outages/security incidents and diagnose complex cloud infrastructure issues.
Collaboration & Communication
* Excellent collaboration with cross-functional teams and effective communication with non-technical stakeholders.
Learning
* Ability to work in teams and independently - experienced in agile methodologies (SCRUM, SAFe), and proficient with Jira and Confluence
* Initiative-driven with a passion for learning new tech skills to support a multi-cloud environment.
Join AstraZeneca and play a pivotal role in advancing our technology to accelerate scientific breakthroughs.
Apply now but no later than 27th of April.
Where can I find out more?
AstraZeneca Gothenburg site: https://www.astrazeneca.com/our-company/our-locations/gothenburg.html
