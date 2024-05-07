Senior Cloud Fullstack Developer
Software By Quokka AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-05-07
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Software By Quokka AB i Göteborg
Om jobbet
Software by Quokka AB is a subsidiary of Quokka AB, and part of Hans Andersson Group. Our company offers high-end software engineering services to some of Sweden 's leading companies within Automotive, Telecom, MedTech and Fintech. Moreover, we are an innovation hub for business ideas. Within the group of 25 companies we have vast experience from starting new companies and a genuine interest to invest in ideas and people we believe in. We know that our success is based on enabling the full potential of our employees - our most important asset. Our culture is based on a strong employee focus and the three cornerstones: Joy, Curiosity and Innovation.
We are inspired by the Quokka - known for its curiosity and for being the happiest animal on the planet!
Welcome to visit us at www.softwarebyquokka.se
and follow us on Instagram @softwarebyquokka.
We have a high demand for Fullstack developers. For a vast number of clients in Automotive, Telecom, Fintech and MedTech, we are looking for skilled software developers with experience in developing fullstack solutions for deployment on cloud platforms. You will work tightly with other developers in agile teams and with edge technologies.
Who are you?
You have a number of years of experience from cloud back- and/or frontend development and related technologies and frameworks. We believe that you are curious, flexible, open-minded, and eager to continuously improve your skills. You have an innovative, pragmatic, collaborative and creative mind-set of handling technical challenges. You enjoy teamwork, but at the same time you can work independently and drive development on your own. You have a positive attitude and a willingness and ability to take initiatives to progress and deliver.
Education
MSc/BSc Computer Science, Software Engineering or equivalent
Required Qualifications
3+ years of front-end, back-end and/or full-stack development
Experience with dominant cloud management platforms like GC, AWS (CloudFormation, IAM, EC2, ECS, Lambda, API Gateway), Azure
Experience with container orchestration such as Docker, Kubernetes, Helm
Knowledge in industry standard front-end development and frameworks, i.e Java/TypeScript, Node.js, Angular, React, Next.js
Knowledge in back-end development covering Java, Go, Spring Boot, Maven, REST API, JUnit
Knowledge in security enforcement, such as PKI, Oauth2, HIDS, network security
Experience in Data stores, such as MySQL, MongoDB, Dynamodb. Aurora PostgreSQL, Kafka, Redis
Meritorious
Linux
CI/CD, Git, Jira, Jenkins
Languages
English, proficient level
We offer employments continuously. That means that we sometimes remove the position before deadline. If you are interested we recommend that you apply immediately Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-30
E-post: teresia.sicard@quokka.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Cloud Fullstack". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Software By Quokka AB
(org.nr 559259-3999), http://www.softwarebyquokka.se
Götgatan 15 (visa karta
)
411 05 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
8665403