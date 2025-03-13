Senior Cloud Engineer
Power a world of connected solutions
At the Electrolux Group, a leading global appliance company, we strive every day to shape living for the better for our consumers, our people and our planet. We share ideas and collaborate so that together, we can develop solutions that deliver enjoyable and sustainable living.
Come join us as you are. We believe diverse perspectives make us stronger and more innovative. In our global community of people from 100+ countries, we listen to each other, actively contribute and grow together.
Join us in our exciting quest to build the future home!
About the role:
Our IoT Platform Services team is the backbone of Electrolux's connectivity. We maintain robust legacy platforms while pioneering next-generation solutions. We are looking for a Senior Cloud Engineer to strengthen our passionate team, driving innovation, scalability, and security in a multi-million-device network of Electrolux products. Your role will be instrumental in ensuring seamless and secure service integrations across various backend systems and applications, enabling Electrolux to continue shaping the future of smart appliances.
What you'll do:
In this role, you will architect and implement state-of-the-art cloud-based backend services, empowering seamless IoT connectivity across Electrolux's smart appliance ecosystem. You will focus on scalability, security, automation, and integration, ensuring our platform is reliable and future-proof. Your contributions will directly enhance the efficiency, reliability, and long-term growth of our IoT platform, supporting Electrolux's mission to redefine connected living. Working closely with cross-functional teams, you will drive innovation and streamline cloud operations.
In detail, you will:
Develop and maintain scalable and secure cloud services for Electrolux's IoT ecosystem.
Design and implement backend solutions to support large-scale device connectivity.
Optimize cloud infrastructure for reliability, performance, and cost efficiency.
Automate deployments and testing to enhance CI/CD workflows.
Ensure seamless integration with other backend systems.
Apply best practices in monitoring, security, and data management.
Qualifications:
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field.
5+ years of experience in cloud-based application development and operations.
Strong expertise in Java and Spring Boot, with knowledge of microservices architecture.
Proficiency in cloud platforms, including Kubernetes and Docker-based environments.
Experience with CI/CD tools, DevOps methodologies, and automated testing.
Strong understanding of distributed messaging systems (e.g., Kafka).
Solid knowledge of database technologies (SQL & NoSQL).
Analytical problem solver with a collaborative mindset.
Fluent in English.
Where you'll be:
This is a full-time position, based at our Global Headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden.
At our Global Headquarters we are 60+ nationalities under the same roof and we enjoy the look and feel of the office!
Benefits include:
Flexible work hours/hybrid work environment;
Discounts on our award-winning Electrolux products and services;
Family-friendly benefits;
Insurance policy plan;
Extensive learning opportunities and flexible career path.
As part of the Electrolux Group, we will continuously invest in you and your development. There are no barriers to where your career could take you.
