Senior Cloud Engineer
2023-01-04
Why Nasdaq
When you work at Nasdaq, you're working for more open and transparent markets so that more people can access opportunities. Connections can be made, jobs can be created, and communities can thrive. We want all our employees to have access to opportunities, too. That means planning for career growth, ensuring you have the tools you need, and promoting an inclusive culture where we're all valued for our unique perspectives.
Here, you will work for a global tech leader committed to breaking down barriers to inclusive prosperity. We see technology as a means to free people up to work together more productively and effectively by centralizing data, analytics, and market intelligence.
Here, we're committed to building a more diverse and inclusive workforce. Not only is it our responsibility to do better, but we also need representative voices to power the fresh thinking that is vital for our business and our clients.
What we offer
As a part of Nasdaq's Enterprise Architecture group, the Cloud Platform Engineering team oversees the common patterns and practices used by application development and operations teams across Nasdaq to build cloud infrastructure. As our new member, you will work with a group of enthusiastic and like-minded cloud experts. Together with your team, you will be responsible for maintaining and improving the Cloud Automation Pipeline, as well as helping other Nasdaq teams understand how to build and operate their products in the cloud.
You can expect an autonomous but fast-paced work environment where you are recognized for your results and ability to drive things forward. Every day brings many opportunities to learn & grow and rewards with the global impact we create.
What you will do
As a Cloud Platform Engineer, you will be responsible for the design, development, testing, and operation of the infrastructure supporting the company's solutions, as well as the development process by which that infrastructure is engineered. Besides working closely with your colleagues in Bangalore, you will also work closely with teammates globally and across all of Nasdaq.
Expect responsibilities like :
Develop infrastructure per Nasdaq standards and practices.
Work with architects to collect requirements and design solutions for new projects.
Advise and mentor engineers across teams, promoting Nasdaq tools, technologies, patterns, and practices.
Craft and maintain team knowledgebase articles and FAQs.
Provide support for Nasdaq engineering and operations teams.
Maintain infrastructure, repair bugs, and respond to downtime when needed.
What We Expect From You
Demonstrate expert proficiency using cloud engineering tools and technologies (terraform, Kubernetes, etc)
Demonstrate expert knowledge of software development patterns and practices
Have prior experience training and mentoring junior Cloud Engineers
Have prior experience coordinating team efforts to complete projects
Demonstrate proficiency in building and deploying applications using both high-level programming languages (C#, Java, etc) and common scripting languages (PowerShell, Python, etc)
Have 6 to 9 years of proven experience working as a cloud engineer or similar roles
What Would Be Helpful To Succeed in the Role
Demonstrate expert knowledge of infrastructure-as-code patterns and toolsets
Have prior experience building centralized infrastructure platforms
Have experience across many different cloud service providers
About Nasdaq Umeå
Nasdaq is expanding its Nordic tech hub in Umeå with the office located in the city center, next to Utopia mall. Our office is close to gyms, restaurants, and public transport. Nasdaq Sweden also provides its employees with 32 annual vacation days and additional flex days. We offer a competitive salary package that includes annual bonus and equity plans as well as an employee stock purchase program.
The recruitment process is ongoing so please submit your application in English at your earliest convenience.
Come as You Are
Nasdaq is an equal opportunity employer. We positively encourage applications from suitably qualified and eligible candidates regardless of age, color, disability, national origin, ancestry, race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity and/or expression, veteran status, genetic information, or any other status protected by applicable law.
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request an accommodation.
