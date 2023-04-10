Senior Cloud Engineer
Nasdaq is now looking for a Senior Cloud Engineer! As a part of Nasdaq's Enterprise Architecture group, the Cloud Platform Engineering team leads the common patterns and practices used by application development and operations teams across Nasdaq to build cloud infrastructure. As our new member, you will get the chance to work with a group of enthusiastic and like-minded cloud experts. The team maintains and improves the Cloud Automation Pipeline, as well as helps other Nasdaq teams understand how to build and operate their products in the cloud.
What you will do
As a Senior Cloud Engineer, you will be responsible for the design, development, testing, and operation of the infrastructure supporting the company's solutions, as well as the development process by which that infrastructure is engineered. Besides working closely with your colleagues in Bangalore, you will also work closely with teammates globally and across all of Nasdaq.
You can expect an autonomous but fast-paced work environment where you are recognized for your results and ability to drive things forward. Every day brings many opportunities to learn and grow. Furthermore, you will:
Develop as well as maintain infrastructure per Nasdaq standards and practices.
Work with architects to collect requirements and design solutions for new projects.
Advise and mentor engineers across teams, promoting Nasdaq tools, technologies, patterns, and practices.
Craft and maintain team knowledgebase articles and FAQs.
Provide support for Nasdaq engineering and operations teams.
You will bring
Strong skills in Terraform and AWS
6 to 9 years experience as a Cloud engineer
Have prior experience mentoring junior Cloud Engineers as well as coordinating team efforts to complete projects
Demonstrate proficiency in building and deploying applications using both high-level programming languages (C#, Java, etc) and common scripting languages (PowerShell, Python, etc)
It would be great if you
Demonstrate expert knowledge of infrastructure-as-code patterns and toolsets
Have prior experience building centralized infrastructure platforms
Have experience in other Cloud service providers, for example Azure
Does This Sound Like You?
We offer a full-time position located in Stockholm or Umeå, Sweden. As the process is ongoing, please submit your application in English as soon as possible.
At Nasdaq, we provide our employees with the resources and opportunities they need to chart a career of achievement along with a strong compensation package that includes annual bonus opportunity, equity grants, as well as an employee stock purchase program. Nasdaq Sweden provides its employees 32 days of annual vacation (plus 1 additional flex day every two months), health insurance, career development programs, and more. We advocate flexible ways of working and have a hybrid work model.
Come as You Are
Nasdaq is an equal opportunity employer. We positively encourage applications from suitably qualified and eligible candidates regardless of age, color, disability, national origin, ancestry, race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity and/or expression, veteran status, genetic information, or any other status protected by applicable law.
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request an accommodation.
