Senior Cloud Developer
Luday AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2025-02-11
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Luday AB i Göteborg
About Us
We are an innovation-driven IT product and consulting company committed to providing high-quality solutions and consultants.
At Luday AB, our primary objective is to deliver services of the highest quality. We take the time to fully understand the requirements of each client before creating software solutions or providing consulting resources specifically suited to their needs. To help our clients maximize the value of their software solutions, we also offer ongoing support and maintenance.
About You
We are looking for a Cloud Developer to join our Software Engineering & Advanced Technology department in Gothenburg, Sweden. This position will strengthen our Optimization as a Service (OaaS) team, which focuses on developing cloud-native solutions.
Are you a skilled software developer with a passion for cloud architecture and experience in building cloud-native applications? If so, we have an exciting opportunity for you at our Gothenburg office.
You'll thrive in this role if you are a team player with strong communication skills, a fast learner, and someone who enjoys sharing knowledge to empower your colleagues. You are not afraid to present creative solutions, backed by real-world experience in cloud-native application development.
Join our cross-functional team leading the transformation of our organization's processes to cloud-native. Our mission is to redesign, simplify, and accelerate cloud deployments while ensuring reliability in our cloud environments worldwide.
As a Cloud Developer, you will collaborate with teams across Software Development, Support, Sales, and Customer Solutions to help shape our cutting-edge SaaS product. Your role will involve developing services to support our Planning solution, enhancing deployment infrastructure and security, building customer-facing tools, and driving the transition to cloud-based infrastructure.
Team Responsibilities:
Develop and maintain service deployments in AWS
Manage and monitor Kubernetes clusters in AWS
Create and maintain Docker images
Develop and maintain Helm charts
Build and optimize GitLab CI/CD pipelines
Define and evolve the OaaS architecture
Ensure security requirements are met
Assist customer support teams (second-line support)
Required Qualifications:
Strong experience in backend development and microservices architecture
Hands-on experience with AWS cloud services (EKS, ECR, S3, etc.)
Proficiency in containerization and Kubernetes (including Helm)
Experience with Python, Linux, and Bash scripting
Degree in Computer Science or equivalent professional experience
Preferred Qualifications:
Strong Python development experience
Knowledge of observability tools and frameworks (metrics, logging, tracing), particularly OpenTelemetry (OTel)
Experience with Kubernetes, ArgoCD, and GitLab pipelines
Background in architectural design for cloud-native services
Knowledge of Terraform
Security expertise, including threat modeling, SDL, vulnerability scanning, ASVS, SAST, and DAST
Why Join Us?
At our company, we fully embrace DevOps culture and modern cloud-native development practices. Our tech stack is designed for continuous integration, delivery, and deployment with GitOps, AWS services, Kubernetes, OpenTelemetry, and more.
Join our team of passionate developers shaping the future of our SaaS solutions in the airline industry. We offer a collaborative work environment, excellent professional growth opportunities, and a competitive compensation package.
Don't miss the chance to be part of the next big thing in aviation technology! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Luday AB
(org.nr 559151-1265)
Theres Svenssons gata 13 (visa karta
)
417 55 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9159352